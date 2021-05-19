5 Essential Workers Put Cocokind's Sake Body Lotion to the Test

With COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, the world is finally entering into a more hopeful time. Navigating life during a global pandemic hasn't been easy for anyone. But, essential workers have endured an added level of strain over the last year. When coronavirus cases were rapidly rising and uncertainty pervaded society, many individuals like medical professionals and educators were expected to fulfill their critical duties without skipping a beat.

The pressures they've experienced during this time have undoubtedly taken a toll on their emotional and mental well-being. The challenges of the pandemic have also manifested physically. Whether it's because they have had to wear PPE during lengthy shifts at work or no longer have time to partake in their usual beauty regimens, many essential workers have opened about dealing with dry, irritated skin during the pandemic.

Wanting to support essential workers and help soothe their stressed skin, cocokind sent five inspiring women their recently released Sake Body Lotion ($16). Thanks to its infusion of sake—a fermented rice wine packed with smoothing enzymes and microbiome-friendly prebiotic sugars—the product hydrates and gently exfoliates the skin. Ahead, each of these women discusses how the lotion has worked for their skin and what bodycare has meant to them during the pandemic.

Eliza Brinkley, public school teacher, age 27

Tell us about your skin type and your skincare concerns. Have these concerns changed during the pandemic?

My skin type is combination, but definitely more on the oily side. Strangely though, since the pandemic, I've been inside a lot more and have experienced increased dryness as a result. I will say that my face has improved quite a bit since I'm not wearing makeup as often due to working more from home.

What has your experience been like using the cocokind Sake Body Lotion?

I have loved using the Sake Body Lotion. As someone who's pretty minimalist when it comes to beauty and skincare products, I love that it's odorless and doesn't leave any residue behind. My skin drinks it right up when I apply it. I've definitely noticed that my skin feels and looks smoother and tighter after using the lotion regularly for a month or so.

How have beauty and wellness products (like body lotions) been important to you in your role as an essential worker during the pandemic?

I look forward to trying out and playing with skincare products and makeup on a routine basis. I would say that since the beginning of the pandemic, I've tried to minimize the number of products I use and overall live a simpler lifestyle. So those really basic products like the Sake Body Lotion that are all about natural health, feeling clean, and relaxed are at the top of my list right now.

Dr. Eileen Calamia, pediatric dentist, age 37

Tell us about your skin type and your skincare concerns. Have these concerns changed during the pandemic?

I have always had an oily and dry skin combination, but my main skin concerns are making sure that I look hydrated and glowing. With two kids and not having a lot of time to spend on me, I am trying to make sure that the products are also anti-aging, if possible. Just like everyone, the pandemic has been so stressful and anxiety-ridden. My skin has definitely taken a toll since work hours continue to stay the same or have increased, and yet the everyday routine with work, home, and kids has definitely changed.

What has your experience been like using the cocokind Sake Body Lotion?

I have enjoyed the lotion because it glides on the skin very fast without leaving a sticky residue, which I love, especially since I'm on the go. It is very light and smooth upon initial application. I know it's a body lotion, but I started applying it on my face because it lasts all day.

How have beauty and wellness products (like body lotions) been important to you in your role as an essential worker during the pandemic?

It's definitely been very important, but I am very cost conscious recently because of the pandemic. I would love to have a product that is clean and works well without breaking the bank. As an essential worker, I've been very busy seeing patients and wearing multiple PPE that can sometimes be irritating to the skin. I am careful to use anything that may cause breakouts, and I prefer products that are easy to apply.

Since not much of our faces show, any skin glow that can illuminate beyond the mask is a plus. My routine has definitely been off because life, in general, has not been relaxing. You can feel the tension, the anxiety everywhere, and there's always something in the back of your mind which doesn't allow you to fully relax, either mentally or physically. Despite this, I still try to stick to my routine and perhaps pamper myself to a spa once in a while if it's allowed.

Mary Cardinale, traveling registered nurse, age 61

Tell us about your skin type and your skincare concerns. Have these concerns changed during the pandemic?

My skin has always been dry. When I was a child, my mom fed me cod liver oil by day and at night, slathered my legs in bag balm, and then had me slip into a pair of pantyhose stockings. Luckily I grew out of the extremely dry skin, and currently, my skin is normal to dry. However, my biggest skin concern is still dryness. For that reason, I am always looking to nourish and hydrate my skin. Melasma is my number two skin concern. However, this did not present itself until after I was older and had a few babies (I wish I used more sunscreen in my teens and twenties).

What has your experience been like using the cocokind Sake Body Lotion?

I absolutely loved trying and using Cocokind's Sake Body Lotion. The texture is hands down the silkiest body lotion I've used. It goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly, leaving a clean feeling. My legs are the number one driest part of my body, especially my shins and calves. The Cocokind Sake Body Lotion has completely changed the texture on my shins and calve. There are no more little lines (and they were everywhere). One application after my shower keeps my skin free of dryness around the clock until my next shower, so I would say definitely it delivers hydration for 24 hours.

How have beauty and wellness products (like body lotions) been important to you in your role as an essential worker during the pandemic?

When the pandemic hit, I was working as a Registered Nurse at a hospital in Westchester, NY. As a travel nurse, I was living three hours from home. PPE was in short supply, and we didn't know much about Covid-19 or how to treat it. Cases kept pouring in, coworkers were falling ill, and fear was spreading like wildfire. This may have been one of the most stressful experiences in my life. I had countless headaches, constant stomach aches, and my skin was a mess. Shift after shift, I'd return to my little room away from home, shower it off, and complete my skin routine.

I've continued to travel throughout the pandemic—four hospitals in total to care for covid patients. Availability of PPE and treatment of covid have improved. My fear and anxiety have greatly diminished but have been replaced with great sadness from all that I have witnessed. There has been so much beyond my control. Taking care of my skin and keeping a skin routine is something I have been able to control this past year. When I am working on the road and away from home, I always pack my skincare products. My shifts at the hospital are long. The time before bed that I spend on me, showering and skincare, allows me to feel like I'm taking care of myself. When my alarm goes off at 5:30 AM the following day, it's always satisfying to roll out of bed with my skin feeling soft and silky. It's a nice start before pulling on my uniform and heading to the hospital for another 12-hour shift.

Celenia Hines, speech pathologist, age 37

Tell us about your skin type and your skincare concerns. Have these concerns changed during the pandemic?

I have eczema and have had it my entire life. During the winter months, especially, my skin can be extremely dry and flaky. I’ve had difficulty finding products that do not make my eczema worse or burn my skin when I apply them. My skin has definitely been worse during the pandemic due to stress and not drinking water as I should.

What has your experience been like using the cocokind Sake Body Lotion?

My experience with the CocoKind Sake Body Lotion has been a great one. I was extremely nervous to try it as I have had not much success finding products that do not make me break out or irritate my face. I was pleasantly surprised to use the product as when I first applied it, there was a nice cooling sensation, and it felt refreshing. Within a day or so, I noticed a difference in my skin. I definitely had more of a glow, and it just overall looked and felt better and more hydrated. My skin felt smoother and appeared clearer. This lotion definitely delivered on its promise.

How have beauty and wellness products (like body lotions) been important to you in your role as an essential worker during the pandemic?

During this pandemic, beauty and wellness products have played an important role as an essential worker because it was all I had to make myself feel good and have a little normalcy. During the shutdown, everything we knew as educators changed overnight, and we essentially had to teach ourselves a bee way of working. The same stayed true once schools reopened as we are no juggling two jobs in one (in-person/remote). During such a stressful time, it was nice to treat myself with products that I knew were good for me and actually worked.

Karen Johnson, teacher's assistant, age 40

Tell us about your skin type and your skincare concerns. Have these concerns changed during the pandemic?

My skin type can be considered dry at times. I don’t think the pandemic has affected it, especially since I lotion after taking my shower.

What has your experience been like using the cocokind Sake Body Lotion?

I do have to say the cocokind Sake Body Lotion is kind to my skin. I like the way it makes my skin feel very soft. Most of all, I like the way my skin stays hydrated for the day. I don’t usually see any dryness on my skin once I use the Sake Body Lotion.