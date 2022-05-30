8 Coastal Grandmother Staples for a Live, Laugh, Love Summer

The coastal grandmother aesthetic is the latest TikTok fashion trend to make its way across our FYP (that's the "For You" page, for the uninitiated). The nostalgia-inducing aesthetic is often compared to something straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie—think: Something’s Gotta Give or It’s Complicated. It combines minimalism, preppiness, and a hint of nautical flair (e.g., lots of neutrals and creams, linen fabrics, plus pops of baby blues and pinks or stripes). The result? Effortlessly glam and, most importantly, super-comfy 'fits that look polished and put together enough to make you feel like the main character of your very own rom-com.

This laid-back look, most recently made popular by TikTokers like Lex Nicoleta and Clare McLaughlin Sullivan, has made waves—and for good reason. The trend has delighted millions of folks across the internet, including A-listers like Anne Hathaway, who cheekily wrote on Instagram, “I have been ready for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born. May this moment never end,” while sporting her coastal grandmother best.

Besides, whoever said grandmas didn’t have cool style is sadly misinformed (just take a look at the grandmillennial style trend, for example). The coastal grandmother aesthetic is just the latest iteration of granny-chic fashion, and we’re definitely here for it. Ahead, all of our favorite coastal grandmother style staples to incorporate into your wardrobe—well-suited for any size, age, and budget.

A Cute Caftan

Caftans are a timeless, beachy-chic summer staple for a reason, making them a coastal grandmother favorite. Get creative and experiment with different prints, colors, and patterns. They're also versatile—try yours as a beach cover up.

Linen Pants

Comfy and cute, few things are as versatile as a pair of lightweight linen pants. Dress them up or down depending on the occasion and breathe easy all summer long.

A Breezy Button-Down

Opt for an easy, breezy, and totally on-brand button-down. These shirts are functional and fashionable: Layer them over your favorite tank or tee, with a pair of distressed denim, or use it as a beach cover up.

A Bucket Hat

Shield yourself from the sun in style with an anything-but-basic bucket hat.

A Striped Sweater

A nautical-inspired striped sweater is perfect for chilly nights on the beach or by the fire pit.

A Smocked Dress

A feminine-inspired smocked frock makes a fun addition to any warm-weather wardrobe. Plus, it’ll make you look (and feel!) polished and put together in almost no time.

Neutral Knits

For a trend-forward ‘fit, opt for a cozy neutral knit, which will keep you warm summer long.

A Woven Bag

Nothing screams summer quite like a coastal grandmother-inspired woven tote. These fashion-forward accessories are available in all sorts of sizes, shapes, silhouettes, and styles.