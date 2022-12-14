Are Cloves the Secret to Long, Strong Hair? We Went to a Derm to Find Out

Often the sidekick to more prominent flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg, cloves are the hidden warming flavor in many fall-spiced treats and drinks. While their flavor is sometimes lost in the chorus of other spices, their proven health benefits deserve the spotlight.

Native to Indonesia, cloves have been used in traditional and folk medicine for centuries to treat many digestive ailments and aid in dentistry. Cloves are also integral to many Chinese medicine and Ayurveda treatments due to their antimicrobial, antiviral, anesthetic, anti-parasitic, and antioxidant properties.

Cloves, the unopened buds of the clove tree of the family Myrtaceae, have an influential history that spans back as far as 300 BC when they became the cause of many conflicts and expeditions among traders. Widely sought after for their flavor and medicinal uses, modern research has confirmed the reputed benefits of cloves and their wide application relevant to human and animal health, cosmetics, flavoring, and food industries.



Meet the Expert Rebecca Marcus, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Maei MD.

Carlie Saint-Laurent Beaucejour, MS, RD, LDN, is a registered dietitian, nutrition coach, and the founder of Crave with Carlie.



While the numerous health benefits of cloves are clear, do they have any potential benefits for your hair? To answer this question we turned to our experts, dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, MD, and registered dietitian Carlie Saint-Laurent Beaucejour to find out.



Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of cloves for the hair and scalp.