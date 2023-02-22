Cloud Nails Are the Angelic Manicure Trend Taking Over for Spring

Remember lying on the grass and gazing up at the sky as a kid, trying to figure out what each cloud reminded you of? Cloud manicures capture that feeling in nail art format. Essentially a daydream for your fingertips, cloud manicures are the latest ethereal manicure design taking over our feed.
The best part? There’s more than one way to do a cloud mani—you can opt for a literal blue sky design or go more abstract. Either way, your nails will be the stuff dreams are made of. Scroll through for 15 cloud manicure designs you'll want to recreate ASAP.
Sparkling Skies
The color-shifting, shimmery blue of the base polish has a holographic effect that makes it feel even more like the sky. Fluffy white clouds and stars complete the look.
Strawberry Sky
Remember that skies don’t always have to be blue. All about butterflies, this look captures them fluttering about at dusk, with a shimmery sky and white clouds.
Twilight Twinkle
All about the details, this design has so many teeny tiny features, like little stars and sparkles. Going halfsies on the nails gives it a cool contemporary feel to keep it from getting too cutesy.
Just Like Heaven
We’re pretty sure this is what heaven looks like. Bring it down to earth by keeping the design to one or two accent nails.
Cloudy Skies
Nails as cool as these will have you wanting rain clouds everywhere. The deep blue sparkle, white fluffy clouds, and ombré make for a triple threat.
Abstract Art
Clouds don’t always have to be so literal, as this mani proves. Abstract clouds in white and lavender are given a modern art touch with gold foil and white dots—consider them mini modern art masterpieces.
Baby Blues
Not all clouds are cumulus. For a more subtle take, this cirrus cloud-esque design will do the trick.
Angel Dust
As if the pink shimmery sky and clouds weren’t enough, a few accent nails boast an angel and a horse.
Up in the Air
This design makes us feel like we're looking out the window of an airplane. You don’t get any closer to the clouds than that.
Silver Lining
Get in on the metallic magic with this manicure. This silver cloud nail set will go with practically any outfit.
Kiss Up
Don’t let clouds have all the fun. Add hearts and lips to the mix for a pop art aesthetic. The bright shades enhance that vibe.
Sweet Dreams
Sweet dreams are made of manis like this one. Since the base is clear, all you need is a dotting brush and white polish to recreate the clouds and stars yourself.
Twice as Nice
The sky always shifts and changes, so let your nails reflect that. With one hand depicting a daytime sky filled with clouds and the other a sparkling evening, you’ll have your AM and PM options covered.
Feeling Blue
This design puts a whole new twist on French tips. Instead of traditional white tips, opt for bright blue and enhance them with dreamy white clouds.
Gray Lady
Shades of gray can really slay, as this stormy look proves. The sheer, gorgeous gray base polish makes the clouds and stars stand out even more.