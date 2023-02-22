Cloud Nails Are the Angelic Manicure Trend Taking Over for Spring

Remember lying on the grass and gazing up at the sky as a kid, trying to figure out what each cloud reminded you of? Cloud manicures capture that feeling in nail art format. Essentially a daydream for your fingertips, cloud manicures are the latest ethereal manicure design taking over our feed.

The best part? There’s more than one way to do a cloud mani—you can opt for a literal blue sky design or go more abstract. Either way, your nails will be the stuff dreams are made of. Scroll through for 15 cloud manicure designs you'll want to recreate ASAP.