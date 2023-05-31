"Circular Fashion" Is the Industry's Future—So Why Is There So Much Resale Controversy?

In fashion, one thing almost everyone can agree on is that fast fashion needs to slow down—and lately, it’s starting to seem like it is. With a little help from Gen Z, consumer habits are shifting from the traditional linear purchasing model to something a bit more circular. Depop, a peer-to-peer social e-commerce company based out of London, whose site is intended to help users easily buy and resell gently used clothing, defines circular fashion as attempts to extend “the lifespan of existing garments” by “designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.”

What Is Circular Fashion?

Definitions of circular fashion may vary, but it’s clear the trend toward purchasing models that prioritize existing garments and materials is here to stay. From Angelina Jolie’s recently announced fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, which makes use of already available “high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric” to the TikTok resellers whose second-hand hauls are upending comment sections with debates about what it means to thrift ethically, “reduce, reuse, resale” might as well be the industry’s unofficial rallying cry.

Erin Wallace, VP of integrated marketing at the online consignment company thredUP, tells Byrdie in an email that even a decade ago, “The idea of buying used clothes online was still new and even taboo to many. Fast forward to today, and consumers are thrifting with pride."

Launched in 2009, thredUP emerged as an alternative to in-person thrift shopping, and an easy—and often profitable—way to clean out one’s closet. Rather than hauling unwanted items to brick-and-mortar establishments like Plato’s Closet for judgment (and seemingly arbitrary rejection), thredUP sends patrons closet clean-out bags into which they can deposit all of their old pieces. These items are then forwarded to thredUP’s distribution centers where a team manually inspects the garments and determines which items are suitable for listing as part of the company’s online thrift store. Consumers receive a payout for accepted items, which can either be cashed out or applied to future thredUP purchases.

ThredUP’s business model was a hit with consumers, paving the way for other reselling sites like Poshmark and Depop (both of which were founded in 2011). But recently, thredUP has expanded its business model to include resale partnerships with brands, and it’s through initiatives like these that we can catch a glimpse of where the future of resale—and sustainable fashion — appears to be headed.

Major Brands Are Joining the Resale Movement

When the pandemic hit, eCommerce took center stage, and the emphasis on and evolution of online shopping persists today. Brands have begun to recognize and harness the power of secondhand, which is why while scrolling on sites like Djerf Avenue, you might notice a resale tab that allows customers to shop or sell used pieces from the brand directly on the brand’s site, rather than utilizing a third-party service.

According to stats published in thredUP’s Recommerce 100, there are currently 143 brands with active resale shops. Some of them operate independently (like Djerf Avenue, Tea Collection, Lululemon, and Levi's), and some have partnered with thredUP as part of their Resale-as-a-Service program.

Employing the same technology that powers their consignment marketplace, thredUP’s RaaS program creates customized resale shops for individual brands. These shops are connected to each brand’s site, but the work in maintaining them is performed by thredUP’s team, allowing brands the freedom to embrace resale without having to build or implement additional systems.

As of the end of 2022, thredUP’s RaaS program serves 42 clients (including brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Madewell, and Athleta), with additional major brands (including J. Crew, H&M, American Eagle, SoulCycle, and Kate Spade) having joined the program thus far in 2023.

Wallace tells Byrdie that the company is committed to helping consumers adopt a ‘secondhand first’ mindset, writing, “If every consumer changed their behavior just slightly, we would see ripple effects across the industry… As consumers continue to think secondhand first, we believe retailers will eventually produce less to adjust for this growing demand.”

Is All Resale Ethical?

For Gen Z, reselling represents not only a fiscally convenient and sustainable way to supplement their wardrobes—research suggests that two out of every five items in that generation’s wardrobe are purchased secondhand—but also a flexible and autonomous way to make a living during a time of high inflation and economic uncertainty. Professional resellers, many of them young women, seek out thrift stores and second-hand shops, burrowing deep through Goodwill bins in search of vintage treasures that they can then resell on sites like thredUP, Depop, and Poshmark, or directly to their TikTok followers.

Their work is time and energy intensive, and indisputably valuable—research from Depop in 2022 suggests that 9 in 10 purchases made on the site help prevent the purchase of a brand-new item elsewhere. But judging by the TikTok comments left on these sellers’ accounts, one would think their efforts amounted to war crimes.

The crux of the controversy is rooted in the belief that by pricing these items in conjunction with the time, effort, and costs required to obtain, photograph, and list them, these resellers are committing ethical violations and reducing the number of available, affordable pieces at the expense of the people who need them the most. This view represents a fundamental misunderstanding of the amount of clothing already in circulation and the number of pieces being produced annually.

There are almost 8 billion people on the planet, but the fashion industry produces more than 100 billion new garments every year. These are the numbers that explain why reselling and second-hand purchasing—regardless of whether these actions are performed on an individual, brand, or marketplace level—are so crucial to reforming the industry. Until we’re able to reduce this level of overproduction, there will continue to be an enormous surplus of available garments, and we will continue to suffer the climate effects of the work required to create and store these items.

Second-Hand Shopping Has a Bright Future

The good news is initiatives already in motion within the industry indicate we are headed in the right direction. According to thredUP’s 2023 Resale Report, the global secondhand market is expected to nearly double by 2027, reaching $350 billion; in 2022, resale grew five times as much as the broader retail clothing sector. More than one-third of retailers say if resale efforts prove to be successful, they’ll cut production on new products — and according to the current displacement growth rates if brands produced even one less item for every garment consumers purchased secondhand, by 2027, we could curb production by nearly 8%.

As thredUP CEO James Reinhart writes, “We are still in the earliest days of inventing how resale can reduce the ongoing production excess in the apparel industry.” But thanks to circular fashion and resale, all that’s old is new again.

