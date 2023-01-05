9 Ways to Wear Clogs That Are 2023-Approved

I can’t believe I’m actually writing this, but it’s safe to say that clogs are officially back and better than ever (talk about a blast from the past). Today, the functional footwear—a ‘70s fashion staple—can be found across a range of styles and price points, which means there’s a pair out there for everyone.

Clogs are also great since they’re easy to slip on (or off), which makes them incredibly versatile. They’re especially great for those who are always on the go or hate spending too much time or effort crafting the perfect ‘fit. What’s more, these super-sensible shoes combine comfort and style. (I’ll take a dozen pairs, please and thanks.)

Have we convinced you to snag a pair yet? Keep on scrolling to browse a few of our favorite clog outfit ideas to easily elevate your style while staying right on trend.

Western-Inspired

For a western-inspired, oh-so-stylish take on the Western trend, pair these classic clogs with a classic denim jacket, rancher hat, and faux suede flared plants—which just so happen to be all the rage right now.

Shop The Look Seychelles

Spanx

Daily Paper

Easy and Effortless

Putting together a stylish look featuring your favorite pair of clogs doesn’t have to take a ton of time. Simply throw on your favorite floor-length frock, layer it under a chunky sweater, and slip on the clogs.

Dressed Down

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t need to sacrifice comfort for style: Just take these shearling-lined Birkenstocks. Complete the laid-back look with a cozy crewneck and basic black leggings (and yes, they most definitely are considered pants in our book).

Shop The Look Birkenstock

Nus

Lululemon

Business Casual

Ditch your traditional heels in favor of something more functional—albeit just as chic—such as these platform leather clogs from Vince. Style them with a polished blazer and a pair of wide-leg pleated dress pants.

Shop The Look Vince

Eloquii

Good American

Denim Dreams

Do you dig denim on denim as much as we do? If the answer is yes, consider splurging on these funky patchwork clogs, which take the trend to a whole new level when paired with chic flared jeans and a matching shacket.

Shop The Look Miista

Gap

Universal Standard

Vacay Vibes

Next time you find yourself headed to the beach, ditch the flip-flops for rubber clogs—these Gucci ones are sure to turn heads. Don’t forget your favorite cover-up, oversized sunnies, and SPF.

Shop The Look Gucci

Summersalt

Kimeze

A Bit of Edge

Feeling extra bold? Opt for a pair of sleek, black leather clogs—plus an equally edgy moto jacket. Finish off your ‘fit with a cute cropped tank.

Pop of Pink

Pink is always a good idea, which is why we especially love these blush-hued platform clogs from Free People. Style them with an ultra-versatile jumpsuit for a one-and-done look, and, for an extra-playful touch, add a matching pink bag.

Date Night Ready

Date night outfit inspo? Check. Keep your look simple and sophisticated with a neutral pair of leather platform clogs—plus a cozy sweater dress with a sexy off-the-shoulder silhouette. Accessorize the outfit with statement earrings, et voilà.