12 Clippy Barrette Hairstyles, Because We're in Our Opulent Accessories Era

From claw clips and scrunchies to hair bows, our vanities are full of almost every hair accessory you can imagine. But these days, we've been gravitating toward hair barrettes—and lots of them. Sure, you can go the minimalist route and secure your locks with a couple of barrettes. But if you want to make a statement, use them all (and in various sizes, shapes, and colors). What can we say: We're in love with overdoing it when it comes to barrettes.

Looking for inspo? Scroll on for 12 Pinterest-worthy clippy barrette hairstyles you'll want to copy ASAP.