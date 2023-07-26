12 Clippy Barrette Hairstyles, Because We're in Our Opulent Accessories Era

From claw clips and scrunchies to hair bows, our vanities are full of almost every hair accessory you can imagine. But these days, we've been gravitating toward hair barrettes—and lots of them. Sure, you can go the minimalist route and secure your locks with a couple of barrettes. But if you want to make a statement, use them all (and in various sizes, shapes, and colors). What can we say: We're in love with overdoing it when it comes to barrettes.
Looking for inspo? Scroll on for 12 Pinterest-worthy clippy barrette hairstyles you'll want to copy ASAP.
Braids + Barrettes
Braids and barrettes are the hair combo we never knew we needed, courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo. Section your hair into two pigtail braids, parting down the middle, and secure the ends with elastics, leaving out a few inches at the end. Then, grab an assortment of different colored barrettes, like Funtopia's Snap Hair Clips ($12), and pin them back along your hairline for a fun aesthetic.
Monochromatic Barrettes
Looking to keep things (relatively) low-key? Grab your favorite barrettes (all in one color) and pin them along your hairline, three on each side. Place them about half an inch apart and snap them in place.
Vintage-Meets-Barrettes
For some vintage-inspired glam, take notes from Lizzo's charming 'do. First, place your hair into rollers, but only roll them a few inches up your hair. Once they've set, take them out and brush through your hair with a wide-tooth comb. Then, part your hair to the side and grab tons of hair barrettes, pinning them along your hairline.
Vibrant Barrettes
We love a vibrant hair moment, and these bold barrettes would look fab on any hair type or color. Start by putting your hair up into a messy knot in the middle of your head, then secure the sides and any flyaways with bright barrettes along the side of your hair.
Mismatched Barrettes
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room... wearing these stunning barrettes and clips. We can't get enough of these mismatched barrettes and hair pins from Jennifer Behr (and are especially drawn to the Gwen Bobby Pins, $128). To achieve this look, throw your hair into a tight topknot and place pins and barrettes all over. If they're mismatched—even better.
Rainbow Barrettes
You had us at "rainbow." If you're down for a colorful hair moment, we think you'll adore these cascading rainbow barrettes. All you need to do is place your hair into a tight, braided low bun and secure it with loads of colorful barrettes in color order down the side of your hairline.
Pearl Barrettes
Pearlcore is in, and if you want to hop on the latest trend, look no further than some pearl barrettes. Grab a few in various styles and shapes—like Lucky Brand's two-pack of Pearl Barrettes ($18)—and place them on one side of your hair, keeping them close to your hairline. It makes for a chic look we just know Sofia Richie Grainge would approve of.
Conflicting Barrettes
This editorial "conflicting barrettes" look is giving us all the feels. To recreate, all you need is barrettes in various shapes and colors. Pin them on one side of your hair in a mismatched order, and voila—you're left with a stylish and elevated 'do. Add Emi Jay's Barrette Set In Bundle Up Clips ($14) to your shopping cart to complete the look.
Coupled Barrettes
We gasped when we saw this innovative style that incorporates barrettes. Instead of placing them along your hairline in an orderly fashion, clip them all in one area. For this look, she braided sections on the crown of her head and placed plenty of barrettes next to one another. OTURGC's 18-Piece Barrett Set ($7) is chock full of pearly and gold accents like these.
Party Barrettes
Go for a "party in the back" look and add six barrettes in various shades and patterns to the back of your hair. All you need to do is grab the top half of your hair (like you were going for a half-up, half-down moment) and pin your clips into place. By Meh Shake's Wavy Hair Clips ($6) would be a great addition to your guest list.
Ponytail Barrettes
Ashley Graham really is that girl. For this look, the model's longtime hairstylist Justine Marjan elevated her bubble ponytail with barrettes and clips pinned on the crown of her head and cascading down the length of the entire ponytail. The end is a result that we think belongs in the history books.
Star-Studded Barrettes
Space buns and clippy star barrettes? This out-of-this-world hairstyle has us swooning. The key to perfecting any space bun look is making sure your sections are clean and even—we suggest using your bathroom mirror and a handheld mirror and taking things nice and slow.