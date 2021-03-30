Review: Clinique's High Impact Mascara Makes It Look Like I Have Lash Extensions

We put Clinique's High Impact Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I generally consider myself a voluminous lash type of girl. My neutral daily makeup is often accentuated by thick, bold lashes for that bright-eyed look. This is a great way to seem more awake than I actually am, even if I’m running on no sleep. But since most lengthening mascaras are no match for my naturally short lashes, I’ve always focused my attention on volumizing formulas instead. However, the Clinique High Impact Mascara, known for its dramatic lengthening capabilities, flipped the script. Read on to find out if this mascara lives up to its self-proclaimed “high-impact” effect, and if it’s good enough to make it into my daily routine.

Clinique High Impact Mascara Best for: Increasing lash impact with volume and length Star Rating: 5 Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $20 What’s Included: Product only About the Brand: Clinique creates high-quality, dermatologist-tested makeup and skincare for people of all ages.

About My Lashes: Short, straight, and sparse

I describe my eyelashes with three dreaded “S” words: short, straight, and sparse. The fine hairs growing from my upper eyelid don’t have much of a natural curl, and the short length doesn’t do them any favors. I usually layer on mascara when wearing makeup because truth be told, my eyelashes are invisible otherwise. I’ve considered everything from lash growth serums to lash extensions to bring some life to my eyes, but for now I’ll stick to the most convenient and effective option, mascara.

How To Apply: Proceed with caution

The thin, liquid consistency of the Clinique High Impact Mascara caught me by surprise. The formula’s low viscosity made application a bit tricky, creating a black smudged mess on my fingers and cheek. It was immediately clear that this formula is unlike anything I’ve tested before. When applying the mascara with the included compact wand, the product will quickly grab onto the lashes and begin lengthening before your eyes. Take your time combing through each lash, as the wand deposits the makeup to avoid making a mess. I experienced a lot of product transfer from my lashes to my eyelid during application, most likely due to the formula’s fluidity and the length it gives my lashes, so I did have to use makeup remover and a cue tip for touch-ups after the mascara dried.

Before using this mascara I assumed application would be a breeze—cut to five minutes in the future and there are black makeup streaks around my eyes and on my fingertips. This watery formula is extremely mobile, and if you even blink too hard you’ll see product transfer. Slippery formulas like these are the best for coating every single lash... but just don’t sneeze before it dries.

The Results: Ultimate length

Nicole Pulyado/Design by Cristina Cianci

My lashes have never looked longer than when using the High Impact Mascara; it’s safe to say this product lives up to its name. The formula held a curl in my eyelashes throughout the day and didn’t succumb to flaking or fallout—raccoon eyes just are not in style right now. Clinique did an excellent job with this product, as it essentially creates extensions on your natural eyelash.

Ingredient Quality: Slowly improving

Clinique has improved its ingredients in recent years, taking into account the health of its customers. The company proudly touts formulas free of parabens, phthalates, and fragrances. I’m not necessarily a stickler for ingredient quality, but it does put me at ease knowing a product so close to my eyes is safe to use.

The Value: Worth the splurge

Clinique's High Impact Mascara retails for $20, which is nothing short of a bargain for makeup of this caliber.

Similar Products: You have options

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($26) is comparable to the High Impact Mascara due to its dramatic effect. Both are high-end mascaras and come in at similar price points, but Clinique is still the victor in my eyes. While Better Than Sex does an incredible job creating volume and drama, it doesn’t quite stand up to the extreme lengthening results of Clinique’s High Impact.

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara: Don't let the name fool you; though the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara ($9) touts its ability to add volume right in the name, this affordable option also offers a dramatic lengthening effect.