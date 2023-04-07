Clinique’s Clarifying Do-Over Peel Gave My Skin a Renewed Glow

We put Clinique's Clarifying Do-Over Peel to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

To keep my skin glowing, I typically rely on a tried-and-true lineup of cleansers, serums, and moisturizers. But sometimes, my skin becomes so dull that I need to reach for more powerful products. That's where exfoliants come in. Chemical exfoliators, in particular, dissolve dead cells from the skin's surface, leaving you with fresh, rejuvenated skin. Clinique's Clarifying Do-Over Peel is the newest liquid exfoliator I've incorporated into my skincare routine, and I was eager to see the results it delivered. Ahead, read my review of the Clinique Clarifying Do-Over Peel.

Clinique Clarifying Do-Over Peel Best for: All skin types Active ingredients: AHAs, BHAs, PHAs, algae extract, and yeast extract Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $35 About the brand: Clinique is a legacy beauty brand known for its mindful and clinically vetted products. It was the first brand to launch a dermatologist-developed and approved line in 1968, and it continues to sell beloved, non-irritating makeup and skincare products.



About My Skin: Dry combination, sensitive

My skin appreciates the reset exfoliation offers, but sometimes exfoliating products can be more irritating than helpful (i.e., physical exfoliants with tiny scrubbing beads). Because I have sensitive skin, I am always cautious when introducing a new product into my routine, especially those formulated with acids. My ideal exfoliant does not strip my skin of moisture but thoroughly sloughs away dead skin and boosts radiance.

The Ingredients: Power-packed blend of acids

Clinique's Clarifying Do-Over Peel is formulated with a seven-acid blend of AHAs, PHAs, and BHAs–chemical exfoliants that remove dead skin cells from the skin's surface. Specifically, the blend contains glycolic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, tartaric acid, pyruvic acid, salicylic acid, and lactobionic acid.

This exfoliant also harnesses the power of algae extract, which optimizes your skin's natural cell renewal process. This ingredient contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, B, C, and E. However, algae extract may not be the best for acne-prone skin as some species may be comedogenic. Another standout ingredient is yeast extract, a nourishing fermented ingredient that also promotes the skin's natural cell renewal process.

How to Apply: Two or three times a week

Before applying the Clarifying Do-Over Peel, cleanse your skin. Clinique emphasizes wiping the product onto clean skin with a cotton pad. Ensuring the cotton pad is saturated with the exfoliant is key for even distribution all over the face. After applying the product, follow up with your serum and moisturizer of choice. The brand recommends only using the exfoliating product two to three times a week. While using the product (and the week after), limiting your sun exposure is important. With this in mind, it is also best to wear sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun (as is always the case).

The Results: Soft, radiant skin

Before trying the Clinique Clarifying Do-Over Peel, I was nervous about how my skin would react. However, I realized I had nothing to worry about after the first use. Initially, the product has a strong smell, but it subsides after application. Overall, this is one of the most gentle exfoliants I have ever applied to my sensitive skin. While it is described as a peel, the only actual peeling that happens is at the microscopic level (meaning, there's no visible peeling or discomfort). I woke up the next day with visibly minimized pores, soft skin, and a fresh-faced glow. I am confident that with routine use, I will notice a drastic difference in terms of radiance and tone.

The Value: Worth the price

The Clinique Clarifying Do-Over Peel retails at $35, which is on par with competing exfoliants. With your purchase, you get one fluid ounce of product. Considering the noticeable difference in my skin after using the exfoliator for just one week, it is definitely worth the price. It is not often that you come across a liquid exfoliator that is as gentle and effective as this one.

