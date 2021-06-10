The 11 Best Clinique Products to Add to Your Permanent Product Rotation

“Can great skin be created?” That’s the question Carol Phillips—a special projects and beauty editor for Vogue—asked in 1968. Her research led her to leading New York dermatologist Dr. Norman Orentreich, and Clinique was born. Orentreich had developed a three-step skincare method for patients: cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize. It was tailored to each client’s skin type, and back then, it was groundbreaking. Though their product range has greatly expanded since then, Clinique is still famous for creating dermatologist-tested products that are safe, simple, and effective, with impressive results.

Clinique Founded: Carol Phillips and Dr. Norman Orentreich started the brand in 1968. Based in: New York City Pricing: $$ Best known for: Achieving great skin for all with scientifically researched products that deliver maximum efficacy yet are gentle enough for sensitive skin. Most popular product: Since it launched in 1968, Clinique's three-step system remains iconic; it’s still the first system many young people use when they start a skincare regimen. This system uses the Clarifying Lotion, Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm, and Moisture Surge 100-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, all of which you can read more about below. Fun fact: Last year, Clinique sold one Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion every eight seconds.

As Clinique has evolved over the years, they’ve stayed true to their core values, formulating products that have scientific backing and bring serious results sans any irritation. The brand is constantly updating tried-and-true formulas as ingredients and technology advance, and they’ve also upgraded their packaging to become more sustainable (changing to glass or post-consumer recycled content). How the brand speaks to their customers has also progressed, since they’ve added new platforms, most recently TikTok.

Curious about Clinique? So were we. That's why we tapped the brand to spill on their formulation secrets, hero ingredients, and best-selling products.

Ahead, find out which Clinique best-sellers—classic and new—continue to fly off the shelves.