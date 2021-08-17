30 Tattoos That Are Truly Works of Art

There are museums all over the world that are homes to thousands of paintings and sculptures that have defined the art world throughout history. From Van Gogh's famous post-impressionist paintings to Michelangelo's Renaissance work, these famous artworks have become more than things to look at—they've become part of our greater culture.

It's often a difficult task to re-create these famous artworks in tattoo form. Some pieces require immense detailing, while others use colors that seem to run into each other—a hard effect to achieve with tattoo ink. However, experienced and talented tattoo artists have managed to translate these works of art into pieces of ink that can be regarded in the same way.

Whether you're looking for inspiration or you just want to see some living art, here are 30 tattoos based on famous works of art.