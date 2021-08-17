30 Tattoos That Are Truly Works of Art

There are museums all over the world that are homes to thousands of paintings and sculptures that have defined the art world throughout history. From Van Gogh's famous post-impressionist paintings to Michelangelo's Renaissance work, these famous artworks have become more than things to look at—they've become part of our greater culture.
It's often a difficult task to re-create these famous artworks in tattoo form. Some pieces require immense detailing, while others use colors that seem to run into each other—a hard effect to achieve with tattoo ink. However, experienced and talented tattoo artists have managed to translate these works of art into pieces of ink that can be regarded in the same way.
Whether you're looking for inspiration or you just want to see some living art, here are 30 tattoos based on famous works of art.
Vermeer "Girl With a Pearl Earring" Tattoo
“Girl With a Pearl Earring” is an über-famous work by Johannes Vermeer and is recognizable in any style. The painting features a female figure looking over her shoulder while wearing a large pearl earring, and that main element can be styled in any way—like the minimalist work here—without losing sight of its original image.
Van Gogh "Starry Night" Tattoo
Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” is a popular choice for a tattoo, and for good reason—it’s a classic piece of art that never gets old. This ink features an overall paint stroke design that plays up the original artwork’s method of creation.
Japanese Panel Tattoo
Painted panels are a common element in Japanese art, and they often depict images of nature, like florals, animals, or weather. This tattoo doesn’t reference a specific panel, but it’s an original work done in a similar style to imitate the traditional panels.
Picasso "Guitar" Tattoo
Picasso is known for his abstract cubism, and luckily this style makes for a unique and vibrant tattoo. Because his work is so stylized, you can choose to base your tattoo off a specific work—this one is based on “Guitar”—or you can ink really any design in the abstract style.
Michelangelo "The Creation of Adam" Tattoo
“The Creation of Adam” by Michelangelo makes up part of the Sistine Chapel, but it also makes for a great tattoo. Whether you want to focus on one specific aspect of the painting, like the two fingers reaching out, or the figures themselves, it’s a recognizable artwork that translates well to a piece of ink.
Basquiat "Arroz con Pollo" Tattoo
Jean-Michel Basquiat was a Brooklyn, NY, artist who was part of the neo-expressionism movement in the 1980s. His work is known for being vibrant and made up of many strokes, which translates well to tattoos, like this one based on his work “Arroz con Pollo.”
Simple Kandinsky Tattoo
Wassily Kandinsky’s work is known for featuring a lot of lines and shapes—sometimes an overwhelming amount. However, a tattoo of his work doesn’t have to feel the same. Try keeping it simple instead with just a few lines and a shape or two that give the impression of Kandinsky’s style without copying an entire piece of art.
Magritte “The Lovers” Dotwork Tattoo
René Magritte’s “The Lovers” is a famous piece featuring two lovers kissing, both with a sheet over their head. While the painting uses a lot of realism, when translating it to a tattoo, try mixing up the styles to fit your preferences—like how this design uses dotwork to achieve the overall image.
Munch "The Scream" Tattoo
“The Scream” by Edvard Munch is another painting that you don’t have to be an art history buff to know. The painting makes for a great tattoo, as it has a familiar sense to it, and the design creates bright colors and flowing lines that blend seamlessly into one another.
Jackson Pollock Tattoo
Jackson Pollock’s splatter art looks as good sprawled across a gigantic canvas as it does tattooed onto your skin! The abstract expressionism of his work manages to translate into ink form, and the generality of his work means you can base a tattoo on a specific piece or create your own in homage.
Goya "Witches' Sabbath" Tattoo
Francisco Goya is a Spanish romantic artist whose work showcased contemporary society in the 19th century and ranged from light in tone to dark. He uses figures in many of his works that would translate well to tattoos, like in “El Aquelarre” (“Witches’ Sabbath”), the painting this ink is based on.
Rembrandt Self-Portrait Tattoo
Rembrandt created many self-portraits in his time, and though the reason isn’t solidly known, many believe it to be either because he was practicing facial expressions or because he knew he would be famous. Either way, fans of the artist have a lot of work to choose from when getting a self-portrait of his inked.
Keith Haring Figure Tattoo
Keith Haring's work with small, animated figures is both his most famous work and his most prolific. His artwork consists of a number of simplified figures in motion, making it easy to choose one or two figures to get tattooed, rather than a whole piece (many of which were huge to begin with).
Monet Water Lilies Tattoo
Monet is famous for his water lilies—in fact, the Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris is known for housing the main series of these paintings. The soft hues and gentle line work may not be an easy tattoo to create, but the impressionist art pops as a piece of ink due to the amount of effort it takes to re-create the details.
Cabanel "The Fallen Angel" Tattoo
Sometimes the reason for admiring a painting isn’t only because of the artist behind it but because of the emotion it conveys. This tattoo, which depicts "The Fallen Angel" by Alexandre Cabanel, is bursting with pain and anguish from the main figure’s face, creating an overall sense of emotion and realism.
Magritte “The Lovers" Tattoo
This tattoo is based on René Magritte’s “The Lovers,” which like much of his work, explores the themes of frustration and isolation. The design requires a lot of shading when translated to a tattoo, as it lacks dimension and shape without it but also allows for the use of negative space to balance it out.
Georgia O'Keeffe Flower Tattoo
Georgia O’Keeffe is known for creating large, cascading flower paintings that fold in realistic ways. In this tattoo, the large floral elements manage to avoid seeming overwhelming with the use of negative space and a confined area.
Degas "The Star" Ballerina Tattoo
Degas is famous for his painting involving dancers, and his figures manage to be realistic enough while remaining stylized. This specific dancer is from “The Star,” which features a ballerina completing a solo dance, and could represent either a love for the artist, the idea of being in the spotlight, or even the theme of isolation.
Bosch “The Garden of Earthly Delights” Tattoo
Hieronymus Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights” is an overwhelming, multifaceted piece that depicts the creation of an earthly paradise by God. Because there are an exorbitant amount of figures within the painting, anyone can find a figure they connect to—like the multi-armed owl figure featured here.
Michelangelo "David" Bust Tattoo
“David” is a piece by Michelangelo that depicts the Biblical David and was meant to be part of the Florentine Cathedral. Now, however, the piece itself stands as a major work created by the sculptor. The design requires a lot of shading when translated to tattoo form, but when balanced with negative space, it manages to look realistic rather than overwhelming.
Seurat “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” Tattoo
Whether you want to get a tattoo of the painting from Ferris Bueller's Day Off or you just like the famous piece, Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” is a well-known piece that pops as a piece of ink. Because the painting itself is an example of pointillism, it translates well to a dotwork tattoo and gives the same effect.
Matisse "The Creole Dancer" Tattoo
Henri Matisse used bold shapes and bright colors in his work, which look great as tattoos because of their easily-translated design elements. Because his artwork is so specifically stylized, you can re-create a specific piece—like “The Creole Dancer” shown here—or create your own in his recognizable style.
Renoir "Little Irene" Tattoo
Pierre Renoir’s work is made up of a lot of brushstrokes, intended to create a soft, dynamic effect. That’s not the easiest thing to translate to a tattoo, but if created by an experienced artist, the resulting work will be both realistic and slightly-blurred—like the “Little Irene” ink shown here.
Basquiat Crown Tattoo
Basquiat’s work used bright colors and erratic lines, but he did manage to create a signature symbol: the crown. Keep it a simple shape and use excess or slightly misplaced lines to mimic the artist’s style.
Kandinsky Tattoo
Wassily Kandinsky is known for helping to pioneer abstract art, and his work consists of brightly colored and bold lines and shapes that create both sensical and nonsensical arrangements. Because his work is so abstract, creating your own Kandinsky-esque design will create the intended impact just as much as inking an actual piece of his art.
Basquiat Tattoo
Basquiat’s work is fairly abstract. While it draws from human figures and real life, his style transforms them into basic, bold shapes. These images can easily be inked thanks to their simplicity, but getting the arrangement to look pleasing is hard and it is what makes Basquiat’s work so famous.
Monet Water Lilies 2 Tattoo
Monet’s water lilies series is some of his most famous work, and pieces can be seen in museums all over the world. While impressionism isn’t an easy style to re-create in ink, when the soft look combines with bold colors, it makes for a statement tattoo.
Dalí “The Persistence of Memory” Tattoo
Salvador Dalí’s “The Persistence of Memory” is one of the most recognizable works of surrealism of all time, so it will make for a well-known and loved tattoo. There are many elements included in the work that are recognizable on their own, such as the melting clock, if you don’t want to get the whole painting inked on your skin.
Picasso "Weeping Woman" Tattoo
Pablo Picasso is known for this cubist work, which broke figures down to their basic shapes without losing sight of what they are. This piece, “Weeping Woman,” features a woman crying, but her face has been abstracted into triangles and squares, though it still manages to portray the same scene and emotion.
Matisse Tattoo
Henri Matisse’s work was famous for its bold shapes and bright colors, though a few specific images of his work have become widely known—like the female figure in this tattoo. Despite being inked in black rather than Matisse’s signature color, the flow of the shape and the overall image still strongly connect to the artist’s original work.