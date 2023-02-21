If you're searching for a moisturizing glossy lip product, Clarins’ Lip Comfort Oil is a must-try. Its plant-based formula gives your skin what it needs, leaving your lips feeling nourished and smooth.

Our lips are one of the most delicate areas of skin, so it is so important not to leave them out of our daily skincare routine. For years, I’ve used the first lip moisturizer made available to me: Vaseline. It’s been around for over a century, and I have a nostalgic trust for the product. However, I am also a lip gloss fan. A stunning gloss with a smooth, non-sticky texture is right up my alley. Since Clarins Comfort Lip Oil is a sheen gloss and lip therapy in one, I knew I had to try it. Ahead, read my full review of Clarins Comfort Lip Oil.

Clarins Comfort Lip Oil Best for: All skin types Active ingredients: organic sweetbriar rose oil, hazelnut oil, and jojoba oil Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Potential allergens: Hazelnut oil Price: $28 About the brand: Founded in 1954, Clarins uses nature as inspiration to create plant-based skincare formulas.

About My Lips: Prone to dryness

Because my lips are prone to dryness, I often crave deep moisturization. Finding a lip product that doesn’t dry or lose its shine quickly can be a challenge. In my experience, a gloss with hydrating properties like Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer does a good job of lasting longer than average. Of course, lip balms soothe my lips for a bit longer than any lip gloss. Needless to say, I was intrigued to see how effective Clarins’ Lip Comfort Oil would be.

The Ingredients: Plant-based formula

Each Clarins Comfort Lip Oil is formulated with 93% naturally occurring, plant-based ingredients. The lip oils are made with organic sweetbriar rose oil, power-packed with omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. Hazelnut oil and jojoba oil are other active ingredients that deliver nourishing results. Both contain skin-soothing vitamin E, which encourages the production of collagen.

How to Apply: Easy instructions

The Clarins Comfort Lip Oil is pretty versatile. You can apply it to your lips as a layer over a lip stain. You can also use it before bed for added moisture overnight or wear it alone as a lip gloss. The doe-foot, ultra-soft applicator makes way for a pleasant application experience. It is slightly angled and picks up a good amount of oil for thorough application. I found that gliding more than one coat of lip oil onto my lips helped me achieve the luminous shine I was looking for.

The Results: Shiny and moisturizing

I found the deeply moisturized feel I was looking for in the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil. I was so satisfied with how soothing it was that the glossy shine felt like a plus. Upon application, the oil glided onto my lips with ease, thanks to its smooth texture. After a couple of swipes, I had soft, glowy lips. Five lip oils in the collection are pH adapting, which determines the personalized tone of color that will show on your lips. I used the shade Strawberry, and the tint showed up as a gorgeous pink. Usually, stickiness is a turn-off for me, but luckily, I never encountered that problem once. I wore the oil throughout the day and noticed that it began to dry after approximately an hour and a half after each reapplication (I ate and drank with it on). The lip oil is lightly fragranced, so if you are sensitive to fragranced products, that’s something to keep in mind. Overall, the scents are very pleasant.

The Value: Worth it

The Clarins Lip Comfort Oil retails at $28 for 0.2 ounces of product. The oil’s overall quality is stunning, making it more likely that I would regularly purchase the product to keep it in my daily skincare rotation. Compared to lip oils from other brands, the amount of product you’re getting for $28 is pretty average. Its luxurious shine, however, is above average.

Similar Products: You have options

Dior Lip Glow Oil: This lip oil is largely popular on TikTok. It holds its own when it comes to a shine that lasts longer than some of its competitors. Dior’s Lip Glow Oil ($40) is on the pricier end, but it's enriched with high-quality cherry oil and Color Reviver technology (meaning the oil reacts directly to the moisture level in your lips to create a unique color).

Jaclyn Pout Drip Hydrating Lip Oil: This lip oil comes in 10 different shades. Like the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, it is infused with jojoba oil. When you compare the two, you’d get significantly more product with the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, as Jaclyn’s Pout Drip Hydrating Lip Oil ($20) size only offers 0.08 ounces of product.

