How Claire Foy Got the "Perfect Glow" for the Critics Choice Awards

Award season is back, and after a fashion-heavy night at the Golden Globes last week, the stars stepped out again on January 15 for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The red carpet was ripe with A-listers, including Claire Foy, who was nominated for the best ensemble award for her new film, Women Talking.

The British actress, known for her role as young Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, arrived at the awards wearing a gorgeous strapless gown. The white fabric appeared to be painted with a floral landscape, bringing to mind Van Gogh's sunflowers. She kept the rest of the look simple, with strappy sandals and a few dangling earrings in each ear, and her bright red lipstick acted as her main accessory.

The red lip was courtesy of Foy's makeup artist Kelly Cornwell, who used all Iconic London products to create her classic look. "The dress was so beautiful, like a painting, that I wanted Claire to look like a goddess in a painting," Cornwell tells Byrdie. "The glow on the skin was just perfect, and thanks to Iconic London, it made it possible. The products are so versatile and easy to use—it made my job very easy!"

Cornwell started by prepping Foy's skin with the Underglow Blurring Primer ($29), followed by the Radiance Booster in Shell Glow ($39). "For the perfect coverage, I applied the Smoothing Blurring Skin Tint in Warm Fair ($32), followed by the Seamless Concealer in Natural Beige ($27) under the eyes and on any areas that needed extra coverage."

Cornwell subtly added some shaping to Foy's face using the Multi-Use Sculpting Palette ($49) just in the hollows of her cheeks before adding the Sheer Blush ($27). She layered the shades Rose Riot and Power Pink on the apples of Foy's cheeks before blending upwards. "Then, I applied the Skin Glow Duo in Rose Glow ($39) on the high cheekbone and blended up and out," says Cornwell. "The Illuminator in Original ($40) with a light touch was used sparingly on the high cheek for a perfect glow."

To balance out her poppy red lip, Cornwell kept Foy's eyes soft and smokey. "I curled the lashes and applied the Glaze Crayon ($30) in the shade After Hours as a liner close to the lash line. I then used the Desk to Dance Eyeshadow Palette ($62) with shade Thriving all over the eyelid and finished with two coats of Triple Threat Mascara ($27)." For full, natural brows, Cornwell used Sculpt and Boost ($28) in Medium Brown, followed by Liquid Brow Silk ($24) to keep everything in place.

"On the lips, it’s all about preparation, and they needed to be moistened for the lipstick application," says Cornwell. "I applied Lustre Lip Oil in Sugar Mama ($26) to give the lips some moisturizer." She then used two soon-to-be-released products, the Melting Touch Lip Balm in Love Language and Fuller Pout Sculpting Lip Liner in Serving Lewks, all over the lips for the perfect red. A spritz of Prep Set Glow in Original ($29) to keep everything in place, and Foy was off to the carpet.

