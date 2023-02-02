City Girls' JT Achieved Her Viral Lip Combo Using These 5 Products

JT, one-half of the rap duo City Girls, is always switching up her look. If you scroll through her Instagram, you'll see just how much fun she has with her hair, nails, and makeup. One day, she'll be rocking red hair and a nude glossy lip. The next? She's sporting blonde hair and baby-blue eyeshadow. The rapper recently went viral for her beauty look at the Mugler fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Her flowing, jet-black hair and double-winged eyeliner immediately captured our attention. However, it was her lip combo that really made us do a double-take.

If you glance quickly, you may think her lip look is just a simple clear gloss and dark liner pairing. However, upon closer inspection, you realize just how intricate it really is, as it utilizes several liners, lipsticks, and glosses. JT tapped London-based makeup artist Sophio Sinot (whose client roster also includes celebs like Doja Cat and Liza Koshy) to create her eye and lip makeup.

Sinot used five products to achieve the look and started by lining JT's lips with the Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil in Rich Brown ($19). She then used a cotton swab to blur the outer corners of the lip. Sinot went on to apply Glisten Cosmetics' Cola (Black) Wet Liner ($9) along JT's cupid's bow and the center of her bottom lip using a skinny brush. To make the black lines a bit bolder, she went over those areas with 3INA's The Longwear Lipstick in 900 and softened the edges with another cotton swab. Once her lips were outlined, Sinot reached for two glosses. First, she lightly applied the Wonder Skin Supreme Shine Lip Gloss ($19) on the areas without liner. To finish things off, Sinot swiped on a layer of Kiko Milano Hydra Gloss in 26 ($12). Together, these products created a stunning, dark ombre lip.

If you're worried about the look smudging or bleeding throughout the night, don't fret. Sinot wrote on Instagram that using the Wet Liner and Longwear Lipstick as a base prevents this from happening. "Making sure that you don’t put the gloss on the liners [also ensures] that the products won’t move around," she added.

While JT just debuted this look last week, it has already sparked tons of buzz online, especially on TikTok. The hashtag "jtlipcombo" has racked up nearly one million views on the app, and creators like @itsurgrlaisha_ have taken to the app to showcase their recreations. Needless to say, it's clear people are here for the rapper's fresh take on the '90s black and brown lipliner trend. And we're certain she's going to keep serving us buzzy beauty moments.