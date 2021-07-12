Circuit Training for Beginners: Everything You Need to Know

If the idea of working out on a cardio machine for 30 minutes sounds less than exciting to you, you can mix up your routine by adding in some circuits. By that, we don’t mean adding in actual electricity to your workout, but rather a series of exercises to challenge different muscles in different ways, also known as circuit training. It’s both less complicated and more effective than you may think, so here’s what you need to know about what circuit training is and how to get started.

What Is Circuit Training?

Circuit training is when you move “from one exercise to the next with minimal rest in between. This style of training typically includes exercises that work different muscle groups throughout the circuit,” says Joe Masiello, CSCS, MES, co-founder of Focus Integrated Fitness and Focus Personal Training Institute in New York City, and a Byrdie Advisory Board Member. He adds that typically it includes 5–10 different exercises, and a circuit can be all cardiovascular-based exercises, all strength-based exercises, or a combination of both.

What Are the Benefits of Circuit Training?

One of the main benefits of circuit training is that you can get both cardio and strength-training into an effective, total body workout. “By including strength training for multiple muscle groups with minimal rest, you can burn more calories during and after this intense bout of exercise as opposed to slower, steady-state cardio,” says Masiello.

The best thing about circuit training is its efficiency, because you work different muscle groups with different output goals (endurance, strength, cardio, etc.) all at the same time, adds Julia Gautreaux, a trainer at Rumble Boxing and Rumble Training in San Francisco. Steady-state cardio can be great for endurance, but if you only do cardio you could miss other things that contribute to overall health and body composition. Plus, circuit training is functional, as it "teaches the muscles in your body to work together as one unit and includes movements that assist you in daily life,” says Gautreaux.



It’s also a great option for anyone who doesn’t have a ton of time to workout and/or has a short attention span when it comes to exercise. “Circuit training allows you to move through several different exercises and work a variety of muscle groups in minimal time. It’s also a fun way to add variety to your workout and avoid workout boredom,” says John Thornhill, an ACE-CPT-certified master trainer at Aaptiv.



What Precautions Should You Take Before Doing Circuit Training?

Like with any other workout, make sure you warm up properly. Masiello suggests spending 5–10 minutes prepping your body for exercise, which can be a combination of dynamic stretches and some body-weight movements.

If you’re a beginner, ease into your circuits. “You need to start with less time, intensity, or resistance per exercise, and allow for more time between exercises to recover,” says Thornhill. When creating your own circuit workouts, Masiello says to try to pick exercises in a series that allow the last muscle group you worked to recover (e.g., if you do an exercise that works your lower body, your next one can work your upper body, or vice versa).

And all three trainers encourage listening to your own body and its limits. Says Gautreaux, circuit training can be beneficial for people of all fitness levels because it allows you to perform every exercise on your own time and at your own pace. But you should still be mindful of any injuries you have before beginning your circuit. For example, if you are dealing with a wrist injury, choose a circuit with exercises targeting the lower body or core. “Within the circuit, listen to your body and take breaks as often as you need,” she says.



How Long Should Your Circuit Training Workout Be?

There’s no one correct answer, as everyone’s bodies, goals, and abilities are different. “Duration depends on the intensity and your training goal. A more intense circuit would typically not last as long as a more moderate intensity circuit,” says Masiello. “A 20- to 30-minute circuit is a great place to start.”

Two Circuit Training Workouts to Try

If you’re ready to get an efficient, total body workout, here are three workouts you can try at home.

Circuit Training Workout 1

Masiello recommends this general strength and conditioning circuit with five different exercises and uses dumbbells, a medicine ball, and a stability ball.