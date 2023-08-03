This Product Is (Sort of) Responsible for Cillian Murphy's Snatched Cheekbones

In a strange twist of fate, this summer's biggest heartthrob isn't Ryan Gosling, but Irish actor Cillian Murphy, thanks to his starring role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. While his captivating performance as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (the man who created the atomic bomb) is already getting Murphy Oscar buzz, it's his high, snatched cheekbones and piercing blue eyes that has made him the object of many E-girl's affection. While genetics are to thank, we were just clued into the luxurious bronzer that he uses to make his cheekbones pop even more.

Murphy has always been known for his defined cheekbones that make him look like an IRL Tim Burton character. However, throughout Oppenheimer's press tour (which ended early thanks to the SAG strike), Murphy had a faint bronze-y glow that enhanced his facial structure even more than usual. As it turns out, this wasn't thanks to a Sicilian vacation, but a $70 bronzer—celebrity groomer Gareth Bromell revealed to GQ that the secret to Murphy’s glow and defined cheeks was the Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Glow Bronzer ($70) in shade Terra, applied with a Chanel powder brush ($60).

Why this particular bronzer? “The powder doesn't have any glitter or shimmer, or anything like that, which I think is very important for male clients,” Bromell explains. “You want them to look sun-kissed, but you don't want them to look like they're wearing makeup.” He adds that all men can benefit from a bit of bronzer, but "especially gentlemen from, let’s just say the UK and Ireland, who are a little bit paler than others. They’re not exposed to the sun as much.”

Brommell told GQ that the best way to nail a radiant glow is to bronze the areas where the sun naturally hits, like the sides of the forehead and tops of the cheekbones. “Then, I work it into the…points that are a bit more raised on the face shape, and the center of the nose, a bit on the chin, the ears, and a little on the neck—but a very light dusting.”

Brommell also revealed that he uses the James Read Tan Click & Glow ($33)—which is apparently very popular with male celebs—mixed with moisturizer to give Murphy a subtle all-over glow. “When I use it for myself, it just looks like I’ve been in the sun for a day,” said Bromell about the industry-loved product. “It lasts a couple days and fades naturally. I always say less is more, and you can always build it up if you don’t feel tan enough.”