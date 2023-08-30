Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's MUA Just Dropped a Line of Sunscreen Makeup

Sunscreen has never been more in vogue. Over the past year or two, SPF has transformed from an acne-causing drugstore product your mom would force you to wear, to an It-product with countless trend-setting brands vying to make the perfect transparent, acne-safe, luxurious feeling everyday sun protection.

Despite this shift, the SPF makeup market is pretty bleak. For those who are looking for extra sun protection to layer atop their sunscreen, the pickings are slim, and most SPF base products don't offer high enough protection to really make a difference (we're looking at you SPF 15). And when it comes to finding blushes or powders with SPF protection? Good luck.

That's where celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest, her business partner Cerre Francis, and their brand-new SPF-infused makeup brand Ciele comes in. Ahead, DeRoest and Francis tell us all about their inspiration, the products, and more.



Ciele

The Inspiration

For DeRoest—who counts Camila Morrone, Addison Rae, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely as clients—the inspiration for creating Ciele actually came from personal experience. "​​As I've gotten older, the sunspots have shown up on my face from not taking care of sun protection in my teens/20s, and I thought, Why aren't there blushes [with] SPF? " she tells Byrdie. "That is where I get the most sunspots and discoloration."

DeRoest also adds that she used to struggle with acne before discovering the importance of using formulas without pore-clogging ingredients, which is why all the brand's formulas are comedogenic. She adds that acne and dark spots are "two major skin concerns for consumers," and something she wanted to help solve.

Francis felt the same, saying, "It's hard to hit the required amount of daily SPF in just your skincare. If we can offer incredible performance in our formulas with the added benefit of skin protection with SPF, then it's a win for us." Because to her, "more is more" when it comes to skin protection. "Our theory is not to replace your daily usage of SPF, but to add to it."

The Products

"There hasn't been high-performing SPF color cosmetics hitting the levels of SPF we manage to do with Ciele," says Francis. DeRoest adds, "There are currently a lot of incredible brands and formulas on the market, so when thinking about what was missing, it was the formulas I created for Ciele."

Of the brand's three makeup products—skin tint, liquid blush, and powder—the lowest SPF is the Filter & Protect SPF 30+ Powder ($38), which is the recommended level of protection for everyday use. Ciele's skin tint and blush both boast an impressive SPF 50 alongside their high-performance pigments.

The Blush & Protect SPF 50+ ($34) comes in four shades—Kirsty, a warm nude; Behati, a dusty rose; Elodie, a hot coral; and Giselle, a rich berry.

One of the most exciting products from the launch is the brand's Tint & Protect SPF 50+ ($44). Coming in 13 shades from ivory to deep, the skin tint offers mineral-based sun protection, and is hydrating, non-pore clogging, and buildable.

Ciele

Seeing that the brand's lowest SPF protection is a lot of other makeup brands' highest, creating the formulas came with plenty of challenges.

For DeRoest, the biggest challenge was "eliminating a lot of ingredients that we don't formulate with, but keeping up the performance of artistry standard makeup." However, it was a "challenge I was willing to take on." and made "the final result that much sweeter."

DeRoest says that "being inclusive for all skin tones without having a white cast is a challenge," especially with raw zinc oxide, which the brand uses for its all-mineral sun protection. "I tested these formulas along the way on all skin tones, and they look and perform beautifully."

Ciele

The Technique

DeRoest says that the products can be applied pretty much any way you want. "When formulating, I tried all different tools that I see people using—fingers, brush, or a sponge, and they all work—so at the end of the day, it's personal preference! I wanted Ciele to apply like your favorite skincare—fingers are a great tool," she says.

She says that personally, "I always put the Tint & Protect on with my fingers, and then blend out with our damp Ciele beauty sponge to finish. The Blush & Protect can also be dabbed on with fingertips, but me being an artist, I love using a dense brush and pressing it into my cheeks (no swiping, please!)."

"Press [in your blush] because that will help to not disrupt the foundation or concealer you've already applied underneath—especially if you have sunspots or acne on your cheeks," she continues. "For the Filter & Protect Powder, I bounce back and forth between using the puff that comes with the powder and a small blending brush in the center of my face." She hints that "your new favorite brushes to accompany Ciele will be arriving very soon."



When using the brand's products, Francis stresses one thing: "We are not here to replace your daily SPF; you should always be putting on the recommended FDA amount," she says. "I hope Ciele encourages people to think more about SPF, and when you have the option of a liquid blush with SPF 50 versus one without, to me, it seems like the better option."

You can shop Ciele on cielecosmetics.com or sephora.com now, and in Sephora stores September 1.