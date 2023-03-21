Ciara's Tousled Micro Bob Is So Easy to Copy

With celeb after celeb hopping onto the bob trend, you’re likely considering getting one yourself (if you haven’t already). One thing that may be holding you back, however, is the fact that shorter cuts can be difficult to style, especially if you're used to creating volume with flippy layers or curtain bangs. However, styling the trending haircut actually can be easy. Take Ciara, for example, who debuted a micro bob earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week. Her hairstylist, Cesar DeLeon Ramirez,broke down the extremely simple routine for achieving her front row-ready look.

She's been wearing the style for a few weeks now, but Ciara first debuted her micro bob on March 6. Ciara sat front row at the Dundas Womenswear F/W23 show in Paris, wearing a sheer black Dundas dress with draped balloon sleeves, a tiered skirt, and a sweeping train. The dress was completely sheer—save for its slightly metallic finish— and she completed her look with a black bra and thigh-high stockings held up by a garter belt underneath. The dress truly spoke for itself, so Ciara accessorized minimally with a scarf wrapped around her neck and a black fur coat.

Getty Images

Her ‘fit was the epitome of high-fashion boudoir, and her micro bob was the perfect accessory to tie the look together and bring her into the latest beauty trends. “One of my favorite cuts for Spring is the French-inspired micro bob, with a soft wave and lots of volume,” says Ramirez, who styled Ciara’s hair using Unite Hair products. First, Ramirez applied the Blow & Set Lotion ($31), a heat-activated styler for creating lift, shine, and hold, to Ciara’s damp hair. Ramirez then blow-dried the star’s hair with a small round brush to add volume and create a bouncy texture.

Ramirez then took a small flat iron to create soft waves for added texture and depth, and used the U Oil for additional shine and separation ($50). Finally, Ramirez applied the Boosta Finishing Spray ($32), which added volume to her hairstyle while maintaining softness thanks to its flexible hold. Yes—Ciara’s front-row hair really was that simple to create.

2023 started off with a bang in terms of bobs, with Hailey Bieber debuting her now-iconic blunt bob in January and stars like Zendaya, Kourtney Kardashian, and even Megan Fox jumping onto the trend with their own renditions. Ciara is known to play with various trending hairstyles (a quick gander at her Instagram page is proof of her recent icy wolf cut, her lengthy caramel curls, and even her ‘70s shag cut), and opting for a shorter style is just the latest way for the star to get in on the current hairstyle that’s making waves.

If you’re looking for a way to style your new micro bob, consider opting for Ciara’s simple yet captivating wavy micro bob. Hey, if it worked for her sultry look at Paris Fashion Week, it’s good enough to wear anywhere.