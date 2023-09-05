Chrome Web Manis Bring Cyber Punk to Your Fingertips—Here Are 11 of Our Faves

If you haven't noticed, chrome manicures are having a moment. The futuristic finish can be found on French tips, in 3D, and adorning the fingertips of nearly every It Girl. And now the nail art of the moment has taken yet another form: Chrome webs. Think thin, long lines and swirls—evoking a spider's web—usually, but not always, in a silver chrome finish.
Feel like testing out the mani for yourself? Scroll on for 11 of our favorite chrome web manicures (and all the inspo you need).
Molten Metal Chrome Webs
This molten metal mani is giving radioactive spiders in the best way possible. The raised chrome swirls set against a glazed donut base are like two trends for the price of one.
Gothic Chrome Webs
Leave it to our favorite edgy It Girl to rock the most opulent take on the trend: Nail artist Britney Boyce created this chrome web set—which brings to mind gothic cathedrals—for none other than Megan Fox.
Pink and Silver Chrome Webs
A pink aura base, chrome, and rhinestones? Sign us up. (And believe it or not, aura nails are shockingly easy to DIY.)
Minimalist Chrome Webs
Looking for a chrome web design perfect for natural nails? This minimalistic mani features sleek, thin lines against a chic "your nails but better" base.
Swirly Chrome Webs
This manicure demonstrates how beautifully gray and blue pair. To get the look, paint a light blue on one half of your nail and gray on the other, then use a sponge to diffuse the two colors in the center. Then, top the look off with swirly chrome webs. Feel free to add in some rhinestones, too.
Green Aura Chrome Webs
If you find yourself drawn to shades of green, chances are you're a healer and giving. And what better way to show off that green energy than with this stunner of a mani?
Mix-and-Match Chrome
You can never go wrong with a neutral base—especially when you pair it with your favorite chrome hues. This unexpected set features silver chrome swirls on one hand and metallic pink on the other. The 3D texture of the designs adds to the appeal.
Pink + White + Chrome
The silver lines, swirls, stars, and distorted shapes make this one unique manicure. Imperfection works brilliantly here, so whether you're DIY-ing or leaving it to a pro, don't be afraid to be a bit messy.
Chrome Lightning
If you have longer nails, we think this chrome lightning design would look fabulous. Start with a neutral base (like OPI's Put It In Neutral, $12) and top it with some silver chrome in a swirly manner reminiscent of actual lightning. The result is guaranteed to be head-turning.
Blue Chrome
Chrome web nails don't have to be silver—in fact, colorful chrome can look particularly striking against a complementary base. We love how this set combines an orange aura base with cobalt-blue chrome.