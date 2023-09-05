Chrome Web Manis Bring Cyber Punk to Your Fingertips—Here Are 11 of Our Faves

If you haven't noticed, chrome manicures are having a moment. The futuristic finish can be found on French tips, in 3D, and adorning the fingertips of nearly every It Girl. And now the nail art of the moment has taken yet another form: Chrome webs. Think thin, long lines and swirls—evoking a spider's web—usually, but not always, in a silver chrome finish.

Feel like testing out the mani for yourself? Scroll on for 11 of our favorite chrome web manicures (and all the inspo you need).