Chrome Web Manis Bring Cyber Punk to Your Fingertips—Here Are 11 of Our Faves

By Taylor Augustin
Published on 09/05/23 08:00AM
@iramshelton / Instagram

If you haven't noticed, chrome manicures are having a moment. The futuristic finish can be found on French tips, in 3D, and adorning the fingertips of nearly every It Girl. And now the nail art of the moment has taken yet another form: Chrome webs. Think thin, long lines and swirls—evoking a spider's web—usually, but not always, in a silver chrome finish.

Feel like testing out the mani for yourself? Scroll on for 11 of our favorite chrome web manicures (and all the inspo you need).

01 of 11

Molten Metal Chrome Webs

close-up of model showing manicure with hands splayed out, light pink iridescent base with silver, puffy chrome swirly lines on top

@angelsnailz / Instagram

This molten metal mani is giving radioactive spiders in the best way possible. The raised chrome swirls set against a glazed donut base are like two trends for the price of one.

02 of 11

Sunset Chrome Webs

zoomed-in picture of hands showing off long coffin nails, sunset-esque colors in orange, purple, yellow, red, with silver chrome overlay in line design

@naominailsnyc / Instagram

We're suckers for anything related to sunsets, so when we saw this mani, we immediately added it to our inspo lists. The sunset-esque base, in shades of yellow, orange, purple, and red, is topped off with silver chrome swirls, making for one dreamy set.

03 of 11

Gothic Chrome Webs

Close up of a gothic chrome web manicure on Megan Fox

@nails_of_la / Instagram

Leave it to our favorite edgy It Girl to rock the most opulent take on the trend: Nail artist Britney Boyce created this chrome web set—which brings to mind gothic cathedrals—for none other than Megan Fox.

04 of 11

Pink and Silver Chrome Webs

zoomed-in picture of hands with long nails, hot pink ombre base with silver chrome design on top and rhinestones

@nails_of_la / Instagram

A pink aura base, chrome, and rhinestones? Sign us up. (And believe it or not, aura nails are shockingly easy to DIY.)

05 of 11

Minimalist Chrome Webs

zoomed-in picture of hand wearing rings showing off nails, with bare pink base and thin lines of silver chrome

@iramshelton / Instagram

Looking for a chrome web design perfect for natural nails? This minimalistic mani features sleek, thin lines against a chic "your nails but better" base.

06 of 11

Swirly Chrome Webs

zoomed-in picture of hands with finger tattoos showing off nails, some with grey and blue base and silver swirly chrome design, and others with bare base and black details with rhinestones

@naominailsnyc / Instagram

This manicure demonstrates how beautifully gray and blue pair. To get the look, paint a light blue on one half of your nail and gray on the other, then use a sponge to diffuse the two colors in the center. Then, top the look off with swirly chrome webs. Feel free to add in some rhinestones, too.

07 of 11

Green Aura Chrome Webs

zoomed-in picture of hands showing off green ombre nails with silver chrome swirl line details on top

@brushedbyb_ / Instagram

If you find yourself drawn to shades of green, chances are you're a healer and giving. And what better way to show off that green energy than with this stunner of a mani?

08 of 11

Mix-and-Match Chrome

zoomed-in picture of hands showing off nails, with light pink neutral base and silver chrome swirly design on one hand, and dusty pink chrome swirly design on the other

@nailtherapy.co / Instagram

You can never go wrong with a neutral base—especially when you pair it with your favorite chrome hues. This unexpected set features silver chrome swirls on one hand and metallic pink on the other. The 3D texture of the designs adds to the appeal.

09 of 11

Pink + White + Chrome

zoomed-in picture of hand with finger tattoos and tattoo on palm that says the end, nails in pink-white color with silver swirls, stars, and line designs in chrome

@nails_of_la / Instagram

The silver lines, swirls, stars, and distorted shapes make this one unique manicure. Imperfection works brilliantly here, so whether you're DIY-ing or leaving it to a pro, don't be afraid to be a bit messy.

10 of 11

Chrome Lightning

zoomed-in picture of hands showing off long almond shaped nails with bare base and lots of silver chrome lines in the shape of lightning on each finger

@digitzbydev / Instagram

If you have longer nails, we think this chrome lightning design would look fabulous. Start with a neutral base (like OPI's Put It In Neutral, $12) and top it with some silver chrome in a swirly manner reminiscent of actual lightning. The result is guaranteed to be head-turning.

11 of 11

Blue Chrome

zoomed-in picture of hands showing off nails with orange ombre base and cobalt blue chrome swirl accents on top, in long almond shape

@bhambnails / Instagram

Chrome web nails don't have to be silver—in fact, colorful chrome can look particularly striking against a complementary base. We love how this set combines an orange aura base with cobalt-blue chrome.

