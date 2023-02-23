15 Chrome Star Nail Ideas to Put a Celestial Spin on Your Manicure

A star is born! They always say to shoot for the stars, and in a world where chrome nails are having a major moment, what better than to combine the two and take both aesthetics to new heights? Chrome star nails have an ethereal, endlessly cool vibe, and while they do feel particularly timely, we also see some major staying power here as celestial and astrological themes never truly go out of style.

Chrome star nails have just enough sparkle to make your tips feel like they’re part of the night sky, so they're sure to spark joy as your next mani. Need a few ideas? Keep reading for 15 of our favorite chrome star manicures, all of which are more than possible for you or a nail tech to transform from wishes into reality.