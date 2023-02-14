24 Chrome Nail Ideas We're Loving, From Futuristic Titanium to Strawberry Glaze

If you spent any time on NailTok in the past few months, you're bound to know what chrome nails are. Even if you're not on TikTok and still prefer the comfort of Instagram, the high-shine nail art idea has undoubtedly popped up in your feed.

Chrome nails feature a shimmery sheen, often overtop a base color. True chrome nails are achieved by dusting chrome powder on top of lacquer, which is then sealed with a top coat. That said, thanks to the popularity of chrome nails, many nail polish brands have released high-shine shades to mimic the look. (Another option: You can use eyeshadow for DIY chrome nails.)

Regardless of how you achieve the chrome finish on your nails, there are a few ways to customize the look. Where lighter, sheer base colors, like pale pink, cream, and nude make for subtle, iridescent chrome nails (think: Haley Bieber's various glazed donut manis), darker, more opaque hues help achieve a bolder, more futuristic finish.

Whichever end look you're craving, there are many ways to embrace this nail trend. Ahead, check out some of our favorite takes on chrome nails.