24 Chrome Nail Ideas We're Loving, From Futuristic Titanium to Strawberry Glaze

If you spent any time on NailTok in the past few months, you're bound to know what chrome nails are. Even if you're not on TikTok and still prefer the comfort of Instagram, the high-shine nail art idea has undoubtedly popped up in your feed.
Chrome nails feature a shimmery sheen, often overtop a base color. True chrome nails are achieved by dusting chrome powder on top of lacquer, which is then sealed with a top coat. That said, thanks to the popularity of chrome nails, many nail polish brands have released high-shine shades to mimic the look. (Another option: You can use eyeshadow for DIY chrome nails.)
Regardless of how you achieve the chrome finish on your nails, there are a few ways to customize the look. Where lighter, sheer base colors, like pale pink, cream, and nude make for subtle, iridescent chrome nails (think: Haley Bieber's various glazed donut manis), darker, more opaque hues help achieve a bolder, more futuristic finish.
Whichever end look you're craving, there are many ways to embrace this nail trend. Ahead, check out some of our favorite takes on chrome nails.
Glazed Donut Nails
Here, we have classic glazed donut nails by Hailey Bieber's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt. To achieve the look, she used OPI's Funny Bunny Nail Polish ($14) and Tin Man Can Chrome Powder.
Rose Chrome Nails
These rosy chrome nails offer a warmer take on the trend. They were created using CND's Liquid & Powder in Warm Pink ($23), SHELLAC No Wipe Top Coat ($16), and Over the Top Effects Nail Pigment ($11) in Off the Chain. For this layered look, a trip to the salon will be in order. But hey, for results like this: It's worth it.
Checkered Chrome Nails
Another very popular look in 2023? Checkered nails. Combine the two for a wholly unique take on both trends.
Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails
Allow us to introduce you to chocolate-glazed donut nails. Another Ganzorigt creation, this mani was crafted with OPI's Stay Strong Gel Base Coat ($19), DND Gel Polish ($10) in Coffee Bean and Spiced Brown, OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can, and OPI's Stay Shiny Gel Top Coat ($20).
White Chrome Nails
For a more opaque white chrome look—like the one here—you'll want to start with a solid white base coat. Lights Lacquer in Paper Snow ($11) should do the trick.
Magenta Chrome Nails
Here's another example of how using an opaque base color will make your chrome nails look more futuristically bold, as opposed to the minimalist vibe of glazed donut nails. We're obsessed with this magenta chrome mani.
Chrome-Like Shimmer
If you don't have access to chrome nail powder and none of your eyeshadows work to recreate the look, you can achieve a similar finish with an ultra-fine glitter nail polish, like the OPI shade used here. While the artist didn't share the exact polish, OPI's Infinite Shine2 Long-Wear Lacquer ($14) in Throw Me A Kiss should do the trick.
Lavender Chrome French Tips
Just because you opt for a sheer glazed donut take on chrome nails doesn't mean you can't do so in bolder colors. Case in point: This lilac-tinted chrome nail look.
Titanium Chrome Nails
Going extra chrome, Ganzorigt used the Dashing Diva Glaze Gel Nail Strips ($16) in Titanium Glaze to achieve this eye-catching manicure.
Chrome Blob Nails
Excuse us while we swoon over these globbed-up chrome nails by celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce, who works with Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian, among other A-listers.
Chrome Foil Nails
Part chrome, part foil, part negative space: These pastel set serves it all.
Emoji Chrome Ombré Nails
Another way to wear chrome nails? Opt for an ombré fade topped off with metallic nail stickers in an ever-so-slightly darker shade, as Boyce did here.
Strawberry Glazed Donut Nails
First, there were glazed donut nails. Then there were chocolate-glazed donut nails. It was only a matter of time before Ganzorigt dreamt up strawberry-glazed donut nails—and we're just as smitten with this look as we are with the others.
Gold Chrome Tips
Love a French mani? Opt for gold chrome tips like celebrity manicurist Chaun Legend did here for celebrity wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly.
Gold Chrome Accents
We love how this set makes use of chrome—with subtle, minimalist, and abstract gilded tips.
Rainbow Chrome Ombré Nails
Multicolor ombre chrome? We're screaming. Of course, to achieve such an intricate star-studded rainbow nail look, you'll almost certainly need to enlist the help of a pro. But for nails that look like this? Worth it.
Chrome Crystal Cloud Nails
For all the crystal girlies out there, these cloud-like aura chrome nails are giving off all the majestic vibes.
Opal Chrome
For a more subtle chrome-y finish, consider a sheer polish topped off with holographic chrome powder.
Cool Pale Pink Chrome Nails
For the most natural take on the chrome nail trend, use a chrome powder on a clear base. The mani above, however, was actually created without any powder: To get the look, book a mani and ask for GELCARE in Lavender Water and South Sea Pearl.
Rainbow Chrome Tips
You don't have to cover your entire nail to partake in the chrome nails trend. Here, celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein opted for a rainbow of mini chrome French tips.
Yellow Chrome Nails
Add a little sunshine to your life with a bright yellow chrome mani like the one above.
Unicorn Chrome Nails
These beautiful glazed donut nails were created using the Nails-Luxe Iridescent Chrome Palette, which, unfortunately, is only available in the UK. Next time you're in London, you'll want to scoop this palette (and the brand's other offerings).
Holographic Chrome
When considering a bold nail trend like chrome nails, consider switching up your nail shape, too. Here, you can see how stunning a chrome mani looks on stiletto-shaped nails.
Baby Pink Chrome Stiletto Nails
While on the topic of stiletto nails, check out these baby pink chrome French tips by Legend. We love how pearlescent the base color is.