Reviewed: Greasy Hair Is No Match for Christophe Robin's Purifying Scalp Scrub

As someone with fine, short, slightly oily hair, the Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt is a staple in my routine. It deeply cleanses, removes buildup, and gives my hair soft, airy volume. Truth be told, I couldn’t live without it.

We put Christophe Robin's Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As someone who tries beauty products for a living, you’d think I have a "one in, one out" policy to make way for new launches. But every so often, something sticks. The Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt is one of those products. It’s an interesting concept—a granular exfoliant-shampoo hybrid designed to clean your hair and purify your scalp. But I think it’s this unique quality that makes it an irreplaceable part of my haircare routine—that, and the fact that it’s one of the few treatments I’ve tried that actually gives me soft, full, voluminous hair.

So if you like the sounds of the above (and frankly, who wouldn’t?), keep reading for my detailed review.

Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt Best for: Those with fine/thin hair, or anyone who uses a lot of product (like dry shampoo). Also works as a weekly deep clean for thick, frizzy, or heavy strands. Uses: As a purifying, exfoliating scalp treatment, pre-shampoo treatment, or shampoo alternative. Potential allergens: Not likely Hero ingredients: Sea salt, sweet almond oil Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-100. Price: $53 About the brand: Christophe Robin is an iconic French hairstylist who has spent the duration of his career working with some of the biggest celebrities and models. He launched his eponymous haircare line in 1999, with a focus on salon-quality, natural ingredients and formulations that were gentle enough for all hair types. Fast forward to now, and it’s one of the leading luxury at-home haircare brands.

About My Hair: Short and fine

From the age of 15, my hair was long and constantly bleached from the mid-lengths down to the ends (a true child of the balayage era). But about four years ago, the upkeep felt too much, so I cut it and swore off color appointments. Nowadays, I have a virgin bob that sits just at my shoulders. For the most part, it’s great! I feel more put together with short hair, and the upkeep is minimal (a quarterly trim is literally all I need). But my hair is quite fine and super soft, so I’m always on the hunt for products that will give me volume and grit—Christophe Robin's Purifying Scalp Scrub being the perfect example.

The Ingredients: Natural cleansing and nourishment, with a few foaming agents

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

The star ingredient here is sea salt. From experience, the salt comes in big flakes that almost break down as you massage them in. You can feel it scrubbing, but it’s not at all abrasive. There’s also sweet almond oil to nourish the hair and soothe the scalp.

The only thing worth pointing out is that this product contains sulfates, which essentially function as foaming agents so you get that nice, frothy lather. I don’t color my hair, so I don’t really mind using them, but if you are prone to color fade or are otherwise sensitive to these ingredients, it might be best to steer clear.

How to Use: As a deep clean

This stuff is made for fine, dirty, product-loaded hair that needs a deep clean, and my goodness does it work. But think of it as a detox shampoo on steroids, not a medicated scalp treatment. If you suffer severe dandruff, psoriasis or eczema, you should speak to your doctor first.

In terms of how to use the Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub, the brand suggests subbing it in place of your shampoo. I think this works, but my preference is to use it as a deep clean, preferably after a sweaty workout or when my hair is really greasy. I’ll massage it in all over, really focusing on the roots and hairline, before I rinse. I never use conditioner in the shower (fine hair problems) so I’ll towel dry instead and finish with the Christophe Robin Hydrating Leave-In Hair Mist.

The Results: Clean and voluminous

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

In a word, wow. This stuff is no joke. Upon application, Christophe Robin's Purifying Scalp Scrub is super creamy and frothy, so it’s pretty easy to work it through the hair and scalp. You get a gentle buff, but it’s not painful or damaging (in my experience, anyway).

In summary, it makes my hair feel so clean and full—almost twice its regular size. And I prefer to build volume from the ground up as opposed to loading my hair with heaps of product, so this method just works. It also smells super fresh, as does the entire Christophe Robin product line.

The Value: Worth every penny

I won’t deny that Christophe Robin's Purifying Scalp Scrub is expensive. But it’s so, so, so good—and in my opinion, worth every penny. Because it’s super light and frothy, a little goes a long way, too. I find I get a solid six-month use out of one tub (and that’s using it generously once a week).

Similar Products: You've got options

Goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo: This scrub from Goop ($42) is definitely similar to the Christophe Robin version, but the texture is more of a whipped, mousse-like shampoo (as opposed to a light gel). It’s packed with Himalayan pink salt, cold pressed moringa oil, and pure rosehip oil to deeply clean the scalp and hair while providing serious nourishment.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo: This exfoliating shampoo from Briogeo ($42) is super thick and boosted with charcoal, which does a really great job at eliminating grease, grime, and product buildup. There’s also peppermint and tea tree oil, so it leaves the scalp feeling zingy and fresh. You will need to follow up with a deeply hydrating conditioner or mask, though.