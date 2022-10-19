Christina Ricci Still Loves This '90s Beauty Trend

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

With Halloween right around the corner, Christina Ricci and her impressively spooky IMDB page (she's played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, Katrina van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow, and Kat in Casper to name a few) are top of mind. But the actress is so much more than a scream queen: She's a permanent fixture on plenty of style mood boards—and not just of the Halloween variety. Who could forget looks like her arty babydoll dress in Buffalo '66 (the epitome of TikTok's coquette fashion trend) or her turn in 200 Cigarettes as an amped up '90s party girl with a bold fur coat along and fiery red hair?

While she will forever be an alt icon and, of course, the unofficial queen of spooky season, Ricci's real life is surprisingly conventional. While she's still down for a gritty role like her Emmy-nominated performance in Yellowjackets or fronting the extremely cool Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign, she's happiest at home with her two kids and three dogs—which is why she's paired up with with pet food brand Stella and Chewy for their Raw Love campaign.

We caught up with Ricci to chat motherhood, beauty, and her skincare essentials. Ahead are some of the products, rituals, and routines that Christina Ricci can't go without.

The One Thing That Brings Her Joy

"Well, I like to cuddle with them [my dogs]. They don't sleep with us—they sleep on their own beds—but I love to let them come into the bed and cuddle and just hang out. I've had Karen since I was 29 years old, and I always say she's my first baby. She is really the reason I got involved with Stella and Chewy, because as she got older, I wanted to obviously keep her around for as long as possible, but also make sure she was comfortable and healthy.”

The One ‘90s Trend She Never Stopped Doing

"I would say there's two '90s beauty trends that I've never stopped doing. One is I will always have thinner eyebrows. I am not capable of having thicker eyebrows, so I just keep plucking them the way I always did! Maybe not as extreme as the period of time where I was plucking them too thin by mistake. But [since] I naturally have thin ones, that'll always be a nineties beauty trend on my face.



"The second one is glitter. We wore so much glitter back in the late nineties and I've never given up my love of glitter."

The One ‘90s Trend She'll Never Try Again

"I don't know if this is a nineties beauty trend, but I don't really like when they outlined the lip brown and then [filled in the lip with] colors."



The One Skin Care Product She Can't Get Enough of

"I personally have a lot of trouble with what I call panda eyes, where it's just very dark under my eyes. I use this product called 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Contour Gel ($165). It really lightens and smooths out my under eye area. And I thought I could go without it recently, and then the panda eyes came back, and I was like, 'nope, gotta get it!' So, I really believe in that product. I also really like the Hanacure Masks ($110). I do one every time I go on camera."

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Contour Gel $165.00 Shop

Hanacure The All-In-One Facial Starter Pack $29.00 Shop

The One Makeup Product She Would Never Give Up

"I would never give up foundation. Honestly, I've gotta fix all of the age spots. After a certain age, you need to cover up all the problems!"



The One Beauty Tip She Learned on Set

"I really believe in a masking process at my age. I like a nice masking process. In the morning, I do the Hanacure Mask, and then I do the 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask ($35). And then I will also do eye patches under my eyes. Those are all things I learned from makeup artists on set."

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask $35.00 Shop

The One Thing that Keeps Her Grounded During Hectic Times

"Now that I have kids, things shifted a lot. You choose what feels most important. I work to fulfill myself, but also to support my family. It's very grounding that my real job is being a mother and always returning to that."

