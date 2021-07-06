Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So, go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

For Christen Press, the celebration of a successful soccer match is unwinding with a cup of tea and indulging in her favorite cheat meals. Luckily for the soccer veteran—who is a member of the U.S. Women's National Team and will compete in Tokyo later this month—the wins, and the self-care celebrations that follow, come often.

Press is the all-time-leading goal-scorer at Stanford with 71 goals, and since joining the USWNT in 2013, she's played in 147 games and is currently ranked ninth all-time. She also assisted the team in winning its titles at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and will make her second appearance at the Olympics this summer.

With the Tokyo 2020 games swiftly approaching, we sat down with the Olympic-bound athlete and Goody Brand Ambassador to talk about her beauty and wellness essentials while on the road to gold. Keep reading to learn more about her pre-competition routine, Olympic must-haves, and more.

The One Thing She Does Before Every Competition

"Light meditation. I like to relax and get in the mood before I play. There's just so much energy, testosterone, and adrenaline going when you're playing, so I like to get to a very calm place before that."

The One Thing She Needs on the Field

"Honestly, a hydrating sunscreen. I prefer to use a brown-tinted zinc stick because when I see it, I know it’s working. That's my game."

The One Thing That Helps Her Unwind After a Match

"After a game, I want some good food. We're always really tight about what we eat when we’re training, so everything is fair game post-match. Once the excitement simmers down after a win, I have a good meal—a cheat meal like french fries."

The One Thing That Keeps Her Centered on the Road

"Being on the road is really tough, so just having a self-care routine is important. It doesn't matter if I'm home, at a hotel, or traveling—I have a routine that I do just to unwind before bed. First, I make a cup of tea, and then I take a bath. When it comes to tea, I'm a peppermint kind of girl. Sometimes I’ll do a little chamomile and occasionally some lavender."

The One Thing She Always Has in Her Olympic Bag

"I'm definitely bringing my Goody Ouchless Forever Elastics ($10). It’s my trusted hair brand that I know will never let me down. When I’m playing, keeping my hair tight and in control is really important so that I can focus."