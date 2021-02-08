These Choppy Bangs Will Have You Texting Your Stylist ASAP

While it seems as though bangs are always in the limelight, choppy bangs in particular are having a moment. With softly broken ends and piece-y texture, they can easily be worn on varying face shapes and hair types. Choppy bangs add an edginess and versatility to any style, so it's no surprise to see handfuls of our favorite celebs sporting the statement snip.

Below, 10 staple references of choppy bangs for you to take into your next salon appointment.