Chocolate Milk Nails Are the Newest Neutral Mani

Beauty is about self-expression, right? From glittery eyeshadow to a trendy copper hair color, there are plenty of ways to show who you are. But when it comes to creativity, nails have the upper hand (ha!) since it's the easiest way to experiment and take a risk. It's why we've been circulating through nail trends endlessly, and there's no sign of stopping. Recently, the trends have been swaying towards the minimal (and milkier) side, with sheer lip gloss nails and neutral milk bath nails dominating, both on and off the red carpet. The latest nail trend adds a moodier and darker feel to the elegant milk bath mani—meet, the "chocolate milk" manicure.

@overglowedit/Instagram

The Trend

Much like the strawberry milk manicure, chocolate milk nails play off the current trending milk bath manicure, which features a creamy, semi-sheer wash of color along the entire nail bed. Traditional milk bath manicures may wash out certain skin tones, or just be a little too safe for your taste. The chocolate milk manicure features a pale brown color that perfectly suits dark skin tones, or adds a subtle pop to lighter ones.

How to Get Chocolate Milk Nails

Although all manicures require pristine prep, the milk bath mani's neutral tones makes the look rely heavily on a solid prep routine for a perfect, natural finish. So, you’ll first want to take care of your nails by pushing back the cuticles and nourishing them with cuticle oil, then buffing the nails until they’re free of ridges and filing your nails into your desired shape. After that, apply a base coat and allow for the nails to dry.

@overglowedit/Instagram

Real chocolate milk can vary in color since you can add as much or as little chocolate syrup to your milk as you please. If you want your chocolate milk to appear more milky than syrupy, you can choose a cool-toned pastel brown polish, like Essie Nail Polish in Hike it Up ($8). If you’re looking for a classic “chocolate milk” shade, opt for the Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer in Ivy League ($22).

And if you’re after a bit of pizazz in your chocolate milk nails, you can always try an egg cream—which is an NYC classic drink that calls for adding sparkling water to your chocolate milk—manicure, and choose a shimmery chocolate milk shade like the Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Canotier ($30).