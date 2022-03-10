Chloe x Halle Want to Help Tell Powerful and Positive Stories in Hollywood

Next Gen Welcome to Byrdie's new series, Next Gen, where we profile Gen Z celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs. As a collective, members of Gen Z are dynamic trendsetters and culture shifters. And when it comes to beauty and wellness, they have ushered more creativity, inclusivity, and transparency into the industry. In this column, we're stepping into the minds of some of the most notable Gen Z'ers to learn more about how they are redefining beauty, the products they swear by, and their plans for the future.



Chloe and Halle Bailey are Gen-Z superstars. At 23 and 21-years-old respectively, their otherworldly talent and angelic voices have catapulted them to global success. Like many artists who have grown up in the digital age, the R&B sister duo began their career by showcasing their musicality on YouTube. When their 2013 cover of Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts" captured the attention of Queen Bey herself, their life was forever changed.

Since inking a deal with Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment in 2015, the Bailey siblings have taken the industry by storm. Their dedication to their artistry has resulted in many of their wildest dreams coming true. To name a few: They've earned three Grammy nominations for their sophomore album Ungodly Hour and star in Freeform's Grownish.

Individually, Chloe and Halle have also begun to carve out equally monumental careers. Chloe released her debut single "Have Mercy" in August 2021, now Gold-certified. Halle is nurturing her passion for acting, snagging leading roles in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple.

As much as they've grown as entertainers, Chloe and Halle have personally matured ten-fold. As young women in their 20s, the sisters are continuing to discover their identities and harness the power of their voices. Outside of singing, Chloe and Halle have found purpose in lending their voices to causes close to their heart. They recently partnered with Neutrogena's First Frame Film Program and Ghetto Film School to mentor Gen-Z filmmakers working on short films about embracing your skin. For Chloe and Halle, telling powerful and positive stories (whether via film or music) will always be their guiding light.

Ahead, Chloe and Halle discuss their partnership with Neutrogena, the beauty of Gen-Z, and their approach to skincare.

You are working with Neutrogena and Ghetto Film School to help Gen-Z creatives develop their films. What has it been like being a part of this initiative?

Chloe: The most exciting thing has been doing this with my sister and finding amazing talent. I'm so happy Neutrogena and Ghetto Film School collaborated on this. Knowing this program gives a platform to these incredible kids, it was just a no-brainer to work on this project.

Halle: I'm just really grateful to be a part of this with my sister and the girls at Ghetto Film School. We are so appreciative of them not being afraid to tell their stories.

What types of stories do you hope to see more of in the entertainment industry?

Chloe: I hope to see more positive stories around Black families. I think it's nice to shine a light on the happy Black family. I just love stories coming from a place of positivity and power.

Chloe x Halle / Design by Tiana Crispino

You two are in front of the camera a lot. Do you see yourself doing more behind-the-scenes work in the future?

Halle: That definitely would be so cool. Being in the midst of anything creative is inspiring to us. I think we really realized that after watching the ladies in Neutrogena's First Frame Film Program share their stories.

Over the last decade, we’ve gotten to see you both blossom individually and collectively. What has it been like navigating your 20s in the spotlight?

Chloe: The most exciting thing has been figuring ourselves out and learning what we're capable of. My sister and I have started doing things separately. It's so weird, and I still get separation anxiety. I always miss having her to lean on. But we're both learning at the same time how to stand in our power and believe in ourselves. I have to give kudos to my sister because she's two and a half years younger than me, and she's already ahead of where I was at that age.

Chloe x Halle / Design by Tiana Crispino

What do you appreciate most about being a part of Gen-Z?

Halle: I love that we're in the know. We know everything about pop culture and what hits and what doesn't. We're also not afraid to share our stories, especially when that means we're going to be impacting a wider audience. We're not scared to tell the truth and show the difficulties of being in our skin. Seeing all of that helps young Black individuals accept who they are.

Chloe: I've just loved growing up with my sister [in this generation]. We're not afraid to speak our minds. We're not scared to say what's wrong and what's right. I think we're the generation that has done that the best.

Chloe x Halle / Design by Tiana Crispino

Agreed! Let's talk about beauty. What are your go-to makeup and skincare products?

Halle: So here's the thing about Chloe and me—Chloe is so good at beating her face. I am good at doing my eyebrows, blush, and lips. I think what's been good about my skincare routine is that I just leave my face alone most of the time, except for when I have an event and want to feel a bit more glammed up. I love using the amazing oil-free Neutrogena wipes. I also use the Invisible Daily Defense Lotion SPF 30 ($18).

Chloe: A month ago, I was breaking out, and that's foreign to me. I was like, What do I do? The more products I put on my face, it did not do me justice. So, I'm learning less is more, and you have to be patient with yourself. We can't always pinpoint how our skin is going to behave.

What’s one beauty product you’ll never leave the house without?

Halle: Sunscreen! I used to not wear sunscreen, but we have to protect our melanin.

When you have a day off, what are you doing for self-care?

Chloe: I'm getting my favorite meal to eat, watching my favorite shows like Euphoria and Ozark, and getting my nails done or a massage.

Halle: Same! It's just about relaxing, eating good, and watching my favorite shows like Love Is Blind.