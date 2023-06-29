Chlӧe Bailey's Intricate Siren Eyes Have Us Mesmerized

If there is one thing that Chlӧe Bailey knows how to do, it's serve a look and keep her makeup flawless. Well, obviously, she has one of the strongest voices of her generation, is a powerhouse performer, and has us entranced with her acting abilities. Actually, now that we think about it, what can't Chlӧe do?



On June 27, Bailey attended the third annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards—an award show celebrating Black culture, art, media, and community—and received the Fearless Award, honoring her strength and confidence. To accept the award and walk the red carpet, Bailey's face was stamped to perfection by longtime makeup artist Kevin Luong, leaving us racing to figure out how we can get our cat eyes this sharp.



The cat eye wasn't the only part of her eye look that had us entranced. Beyond the ultra-precise, needle-sharp wing that started thin at her inner corner and flared as it flowed past her eye, Luong also added a just-as-sharp cut crease with a lighter shade on her lid and a darker hue above the crease. Additionally, he left a slight absence of the darker shade in the middle of her lid to give the cut crease a halo eye feel.



The combination of the tapering inner corner cat eye, halo effect, and sharp cut-crease is what the kids on TikTok are calling "siren eyes" due to their snatched appearance, entrancing aura, and overall inexplicable allure. However, her glam wasn't finished there.



Bailey's lips were lined and coated with a tan-brown hue. The liner was a shade or two darker than her lips, and they were finished with a shiny coat of gloss. Her nails were also just as intriguing. Medium-length and pointy, each was semi-see-through, save for the layer of glitter rhinestones that exactly coordinated with her diamond-encrusted rings and dangle earrings.



Getty Images

As for her 'fit, she matched the entrancing eyes with the most regal of gowns. It started as a large flowy hood that connected to a large shouldered tuxedo jacket that she paired with nothing underneath. The arms were baggy and featured a tightening strap on her wrists. There was a similar strap around her waist, which added a poof of the jacket at her hips before flowing down with a skin-tight maxi skirt that, once at her feet, formed a train and flowed behind her.



While accepting her award, Bailey gave what Variety called "one of the evening's most powerful speeches," speaking about overcoming insecurities and embracing vulnerability.



Saying, "You know I don't sugarcoat everything, so let me be honest and tell you when I was told that I was the recipient of the Fearlessness Award, I was a little apprehensive. In fact, it was somewhere between apprehension and terrified." She continued, "Over the past few years, there have been so many times where I didn't feel fearless at all. It may sound crazy, but I felt the opposite of fearless."



"I felt vulnerable and bare, and then I realized that's the whole point of being fearless. Doing it anyway because you believe in it," Bailey said. "Sure, I could create my art and lock it away for only me, but I chose to share it. I chose to stand with my head high and say, 'This is me; accept it or don't.'" And Chloë, we most certainly accept you.