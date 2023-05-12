7 Summer Fashion Tips I Learned From Olivia Rodrigo's Stylists

I always have the utmost respect for sibling duos who are also professional partners. Stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo (known in the industry as simply Chloe & Chenelle) don't just make it work, they're dominating. Their client list reads like a who's who of the coolest people in Hollywood, spanning mega-stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalia, and Kim Kardashian, to It-girls like Addison Rae and Devon Lee Carlson, and they have mastered the art of pairing their signature edgy, vintage-inspired style with their clients' personalities.

I caught up with Chloe and Chenelle hot off weekend one of Coachella, where they styled Willow Smith and singer Rauw Alejandro for a surprise performance with his fiancé Rosalia. The pair had teamed up with Olay Body for the weekend and were ready to spill all their summer style secrets.

Ahead are seven fashion lessons I learned from celebrity stylists Chloe and Chenelle.