Chillhouse's Chill Oils Have Replaced My Moisturizer

To be completely honest (every product review should be, right?), I have to note the deadline for this piece was last July. That means this review of Chillhouse's Chill Oils is late. Like, really late. It’s humiliating to admit, but here’s the silver lining: I’ve had so much time to use these products and observe how they work. For the first time in my writing career, my procrastination was a good thing (at least that’s what I’m telling myself).

Every night for the past ten months, I’d get out of the shower, spritz my face with rosewater, apply a serum, and pat one pump of Have a Chill Night Restorative Face Oil onto my face. On the occasions I took a morning shower, I’d do the same with the Have a Chill Day Illuminating Face Oil. They smell great, feel like silk in my hands, and leave my face looking like the best version of itself (glowy and smooth). Want to learn more about the products? Keep reading for my full review.

The Products

Chillhouse

Chillhouse bills itself as "the authority in modern self-care" and is disrupting the traditional spa industry. By offering services stripped of unnecessary frills and encouraging a pop-in mentality (versus a spend-all-day-getting-pampered one), they've made the spa experience more accessible and more affordable. Chillhouse launched its first (and most famous) product in 2020: Chill Tips, reusable press-on nails featuring eye-catching signature designs.

The 2021 release of Have a Chill Day Illuminating Face Oil and Have a Chill Night Restorative Face Oil marked the brand's skincare debut. The former is a daily face oil formulated with natural essential oils (such as jojoba, rosehip, and watermelon seed) and squalane. This blend promotes long-lasting hydration, cell turnover, anti-aging benefits, and calmed and detoxified skin. The latter is a nightly face oil that targets persistent skin sensitivities. Capric triglyceride is paired with natural oils (like grapeseed, apricot kernel, and evening primrose) and extracts to reduce signs of aging, redness, and irritation. The formula also encourages cell turnover and helps prevent future impurities.

My Review

Overall, I think of my skin as being pretty healthy. I break out once in a while, but I’ve never had any major issues. When it comes to the products in my routine, I’m usually averse to products that feel greasy or slimy. These oils are neither of those things. They feel like liquid silk, and although they do leave a nice shine, they don’t leave any stickiness or residue. The lead facialist at Chillhouse, Thomás Glenn, said it best: "You look glowy, but not oily."

When I spoke to founder Cyndi Ramirez about her daytime routine, she said, "I skip creams…I don’t like the heavy stuff on my face all day." I agree with Ramirez. Since using the oils, I’ve completely dropped moisturizer from my regimen, and I don’t miss it. During a ski trip to Whistler, British Columbia (the ultimate test), I didn't even reach for my moisturizer.

Now, on to the packaging: As a person who cares deeply about living a low-waste lifestyle, I appreciate how simple the bottles are—they're made of glass with just one pump. They don’t make me feel as guilty as I do when I use other products on the market. Also, I love how the pump gives me the exact right amount I need and takes the thinking out of it.

Bottom line: For those looking for a subtle glow and a streamlined routine, try Chill Oils. Anytime I can cut out a product, reduce my waste, and decrease my time in front of the mirror, I’m happy. For the better part of ten months, these oils have made skin happy, hydrated, and dare I say…chill?

