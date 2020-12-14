Buns are the ultimate last-minute hairstyle. Whether it's rainy weather or a late start to the morning, we at Byrdie HQ are big fans of anything that makes us look effortlessly chic. And while many bun hairstyles earn the title "messy," there is one bun that's a bit more intentional and sophisticated: the chignon.

The word "chignon" comes from the French phrase chignon du cou, which translates to nape of the neck. And with such a sleek, simple style, it should come as no surprise that this style originated on the streets of Paris. The French have long received praise for their sense of style, especially for their ability to capture an undone (yet enviable) result.

Capturing this style is simple and can be very nuanced depending on how casual or formal you desire the final result to look. So as always, we turned to the experts for advice on mastering the chignon on a variety of hair types and lengths.

Here are 30 ways to wear the chignon hairstyle, plus styling tips from two top stylists.