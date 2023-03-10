16 Cherry Nail Ideas for Your Juiciest Mani Yet

If you're a millennial, you likely vividly remember how fashionable cherries were back in the day, popping up in every possible form, including Juicy Couture bag charms and even a coveted terry cherry print. (You know the one.) If you're a Gen Z babe, you may only know of the cherry craze based on the resurgence of Y2K fashion.
In either case, one thing's for sure: Cherries are on the rise, and people everywhere, of all ages, are ready to add fruity detail to their style. One way to do so is with cherry nail art—hence why the term is currently surging in popularity on TikTok, with more than 38 million views on the topic and counting.
TL;DR: If you've been looking for ways to hop on the classic cherry trend, keep scrolling for more than a dozen cherry nail art ideas to copy in the weeks and months ahead.
Cherry French Mani
This cherry-dotted, baby blue French mani is giving major girl-next-door vibes. To recreate the look, start by painting on your pale blue tips. (The Orly Half Moon Guides, $6, will help.) Once dry, you can paint on little cherries. If you're not as patient or steady-handed, use nail stickers. The Deco Miami Mon Cheri ($10) pack has cherry stickers, as does Deco Miami x Alison Lou ($16).
Asymmetric Cherry French Tips
Cherry nail art and French tips are two classics that have been around for ages. Give the nail art idea a modern twist by opting for asymmetric tips layered with cherry accents.
Comme des Garçons Cherry Nails
For a fashion-forward take on the cherry nail art trend, consider this Comme des Garçons-inspired mani. Considering the intricacy of the design, you'll likely want to enlist the help of a pro nail artist to bring this look to life.
Neon Cherry Nails
For a fun take on classic cherry nails, try a mix-and-match mani with emojis and checkers—two other nail art designs that reign supreme in 2023.
Heart-Shaped Cherry French Tips
Give your cherry nails a cute romantic flair with heart-shaped fruit. Pair the flirty nail art with a pale pink French tip for a look that's bound to earn you endless compliments. To recreate this color scheme, use OPI's Nail Lacquer ($12) in Bubble Bath and Orly Nail Polish ($10) in Meet Cute and Oh Darling.
Cherry Gingham Nails
These cherry-accented blue and white gingham nails have us dreaming of spring, summer, and Bath & Body Works (IYKYK). To recreate this cute nail art idea, snag the Nails.INC Check Please Cherry-Scented 4-Piece Nail Polish Set ($18).
Pink Cherry French Tips
Love a pink and red color combo? Start with bubblegum pink French tips and top off your mani with a few artfully-placed cherry nail art stickers. Don't forget your top coat.
Cherry Gemstone Nails
The classic French manicure takes on a whole new appearance with a couple of gemstone cherries. To DIY the nail look, you'll need a sheer base (like Olive & June Nail Polish, $9, in the shade CCT), red gemstones, a fine-lining nail art brush, green nail polish (like OPI's Nail Lacquer, $12, in I'm Sooo Swamped!), and top coat.
Cherry Accents
Love the cherry gemstone idea but want the cute accent on each nail? Here, you can see just how adorable the end result will be.
Neon Light Cherry Nails
To make an even bolder statement with cherry nails, go for a matte finish and cherries designed to look like neon lights.
Studded Cherry Mani
Studded nails are very in right now, making this pistachio-green French mani— complete with gemstone studs and cherry nail art—an obvious choice for spring and summer 2023.
Naked Cherry Nails
Cherry nail art makes so much of a statement on its own that you don't even need a base color. Case in point: These stylish naked cherry nails.
Louis Vuitton Cherry Nails
As Y2K fashion continues to come back in style, so does luxury branding—including in nail art. Suffice it to say, Louis Vuitton-inspired cherry nails are a niche pick perfect for anyone looking to embrace their inner Paris Hilton.
'90s Cherry Nails
We love a mix-and-match mani and '90s nostalgia. As such, we couldn't help but swoon over this out-of-this-world cherry nail art idea. So fun, right?
Cherry Red Classic
Not one for quirky nail art designs? You can embody the cherry nail art idea with the perfect red polish. This poppy red mani is courtesy of Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in That's The Ticket. The orangey red is a summery take on a classic cherry hue.
Cherry French Tips
If you like the idea of embracing the cherry nail art trend with color alone but want a more intricate mani, opt for a cherry red French manicure.