16 Cherry Nail Ideas for Your Juiciest Mani Yet

If you're a millennial, you likely vividly remember how fashionable cherries were back in the day, popping up in every possible form, including Juicy Couture bag charms and even a coveted terry cherry print. (You know the one.) If you're a Gen Z babe, you may only know of the cherry craze based on the resurgence of Y2K fashion.

In either case, one thing's for sure: Cherries are on the rise, and people everywhere, of all ages, are ready to add fruity detail to their style. One way to do so is with cherry nail art—hence why the term is currently surging in popularity on TikTok, with more than 38 million views on the topic and counting.

TL;DR: If you've been looking for ways to hop on the classic cherry trend, keep scrolling for more than a dozen cherry nail art ideas to copy in the weeks and months ahead.