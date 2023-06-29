Fruit Salad Summer Is Here: These Are the 14 Cherry Jewelry Pieces You Need

If you’re on social media, we’re willing to bet you’ve seen some gorgeously decorated cakes that have one thing in common—cherries on top. There’s something so sweet about cherries (and we aren’t just talking about the taste) that makes us want to incorporate them into our lives beyond just eating. And that’s where cherry jewelry comes in.

If you’re gearing up for a fruity summer and want to be the best dressed, you need to get your hands on TikTok’s favorite fruit. From cherry-inspired necklaces to bracelets, rings, anklets, earrings, and more, there’s a piece of cherry jewelry out there that’s sure to level up any outfit. Not only will you turn heads, but you’ll feel like the sweetest version of yourself.

Keep scrolling to get a look at 14 of the best cherry pieces of jewelry.

Hey Maeve Cherry Ray Ring $42.00 Shop

This cherry ring from Hey Maeve is sweat- and water-resistant and is bound to become your favorite ring of the summer. Rock it with other gold bracelets and rings.

Alex Mika Cherry Anklet $80.00 Shop

Summer is the perfect time to wear anklets, and if you’re looking for one on the dainty side, we think you’ll adore this baby from Alex Mika. With a gold chain and cute dangling cherry motif, it’s too cute not to wear.

Forever 21 Rhinestone Cherry Drop Earrings $7.00 Shop

Forever 21 isn’t playing around. We can’t get over how iconic these rhinestone cherry earrings are. Featuring a drop silhouette and lots of pink sparkles, what’s not to love?

Bonbonwhims Perfect Cherry Necklace $68.00 Shop

Pearlcore is sticking around this summer, and we’re absolutely living for this pearl and cherry necklace. Crafted by Bonbonwhims, this necklace is made with glass pearls and an opaque red cherry.

Girls Crew Cherry Sweet Ring $25.00 Shop

We think dainty and elegant pieces are going to take over this summer, and this cherry ring from Girls Crew gets the job done. With a sparkly gold band and sweet pink cherries, you can wear this from the pool to the mall.

Francesca's Daria Cherry Pearl Anklet $12.00 Shop

You can’t go wrong with a fruity anklet for the summer, and this one from Francesca’s is too good to pass up on. The white beads and red cherries will look beautiful on any ankle.

Kismet by Milka Cherry Stud Earring $190.00 Shop

We’re obsessed with mismatched jewelry, and this cherry stud earring makes that all too easy. Pair it with an ear full of other gold earrings for an earscape you’ll want to photograph.

Coach Crystal Charm Short Pendant Necklace $145.00 Shop

On the hunt for cherry jewelry that will make a statement? Look no further than this charm necklace from Coach, which features mixed charms like a cherry, horseshoe, butterfly, and more.

Gnoce Cherry Embraces Heart Gem Pendant Dangle Charm $40.00 Shop

For the versatile accessory lover, you’ll fall head over heels in love with this charm from Gnoce. This can be worn on a bracelet, necklace, or even anklet.

So Mini Jewelry Cherry Ring $24.00 Shop

Delicate rings are a must for the summer months, and this one from So Mini Jewelry on Etsy belongs in your jewelry lineup. The gold band and sparkly cherry will make for a fun addition to your hands.

Le Mel Cherry Stud Earrings 14K $90.00 Shop

For a simple and dainty touch to your ear stack, add these fruity ones from Le Mel! The cherry studs feature red, gold, and green shades, making for the perfect summer earring.

Alex + Ani 'So Sweet' Cherry Charm Bangles, Set of 3 $59.00 Shop

Whether you want your arm stack to make a statement or you’re just looking for something colorful, this set of three bangles from Alex + Ani is a great choice. Set against a shiny rose gold bangle, these cherry-accented bracelets are bound to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Notte Frutta Necklacearring $86.00 Shop

What even is a “necklacearring,” you ask? It’s the versatile piece of jewelry we didn’t know we were missing from our lives, and this one from Notte can be worn on a necklace or as an earring.

8 Other Reasons Flirt Necklace $12.00 Shop

Love layered necklaces but hate putting them together? Then you need to get your hands on this necklace that does the work for you! You’ll adore this 8 Other Reasons Necklace with a cherry, snake, and many crystals on each layer.