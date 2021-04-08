Chella’s Heated Eyelash Curler requires more time and patience than typical eyelash curlers, but the payoff is a longer-lasting and eye-opening lash lift.

We put the Chella Heated Eyelash Curler to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If you’re looking for bigger and better lashes, Chella Heated Eyelash Curler might be your savior. Much like styling your hair, using heat can help your lashes keep their curl stronger and longer. And a good eyelash curl is important—it lends an eye-opening boost that can make you look more awake and radiant.

I’ve heard of the old blow drier and lash curler trick, although I could never bring myself to commit to the process. But an eyelash curler that heats up with the press of a button? That’s something I can do.

Read on to see if the Chella Heated Eyelash Curler transformed my lashes with the ease it promises to.

chella's heated eyelash curler Best for: All lashes Uses: Curling lashes Price: $22 About the Brand: Chella is a beauty brand that focuses on quality brow and eye products. The brand is cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, and gluten-free.

About My Lashes: In need of a lift

My lashes fall somewhere between average length and long. They are darkly colored but not curled naturally, so I find I really benefit from a good coating of mascara and an eyelash curler. Typically, I forgo curling and just rely on mascara, however recently I’ve been wanting to add extra length to my lashes—especially since my eyes are the only thing you can see when I’m wearing a mask. For mascara, I’ve been using Glossier Lash Slick for its ease of use or L’Oréal Lash Paradise when I want extra length and thickness.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

How to Use: Simple, but require patience

The Chella Heated Eyelash Curler uses one AAA battery, which is included in the box! After switching it on, you’ll need to wait 40 to 60 seconds for the curler to heat up. I’ve noticed that it continues to get hotter at around a minute, so for max heat, I recommend giving it the full 60 seconds.

For best results, Chella recommends using the curler after mascara application. Then, once the curler heats up, place the comb side onto the base of your lashes and roll it up, like you’re ironing your eyelashes against your eyelid. After 10 seconds, comb through. Repeat several times, until you’ve curled all of your lashes and have the results you’re after. You may need to go over some spots multiple times.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

At first, it felt daunting to hold the heated curler so close to my eyes, but once I got used to it it was less intimidating. And while I was worried about burning my eyelashes, they didn’t feel overly hot after using the curler, and Chella promises that the heating is gentle enough to avoid lash damage. Nothing about the process was difficult, however, it does take a few minutes longer than using your typical eyelash curler, so you’ll need both time and patience.

The Results: Longer-lasting lift

The Chella Heated Eyelash Curler immediately lifted my lashes and resulted in a more eye-opening look. It’s important to follow the directions and apply mascara before using the curler—when I used the Chella Heated Eyelash Curler on bare lashes, the curling effect was very subtle, but when I applied mascara first, I saw better results.

After several hours, I was pleased to see my lashes hadn’t drooped at all.

Overall, I’m really happy with the way the Chella Heated Eyelash Curler made my lashes look. It was a little tedious compared to the quickness of a manual curler, but the heat helped my lashes stay curled longer than they typically do. I probably won’t be using it every day, but on special occasions when I want a little more lift in my lashes, I’ll reach for the Chella Heated Eyelash Curler.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Value: About average

You can pick up a traditional drugstore eyelash curler for less than $10, and most high-end curlers go for $20 or more. So at $22, this heated curler costs more than most of your typical eyelash curlers but falls right in the middle compared to similar, heated versions.

I did find the curler to feel a little cheap in my hands, with its plastic, pre-molded design. And remember you’ll have to replace the AAA battery to keep it working properly. It comes with a battery, but some reviewers have mentioned it needs to be replaced frequently.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

Similar Products: Varying price points and features

Lash Star Beauty Heated Eyelash Styler With USB Charger ($24): For a few dollars more, you won’t ever have to worry about replacing a battery. This heated lash curler works similar to Chellas but can be recharged via USB. The curler is ceramic, so it has even heat distribution, too.

Lashify Lashicurl ($45): At $45, this heated lash curler is one of the most expensive options on the market. But it comes with big bonuses: it heats up way faster and only needs to be held on the lashes for a few seconds. It also has adjustable heat settings, a USB charger, and an actual comb to swipe through lashes.