35 Checkerboard Nail Ideas You'll Want to Copy Stat

ICYMI: Checkerboard print is the latest Y2K trend to make a comeback. The pattern is popping up everywhere, from clothing to jewelry to nail art. In terms of the latter, we've spotted checkerboard nails all over our feeds lately. They are a fun, easy-to-create nail design, and we love that there are plenty of ways to make the look your own. Thinking of trying the trend? Ahead, we've rounded up 35 checkerboard nail art ideas you'll want to copy in the coming weeks and months.