33 Cheap Summer Dresses for Easy, Fun Vibes All Season

We’re at that point in summer when airy, comfortable attire is all we can stand. Shorts and tanks? Essential. Activewear outfits? Obsessed. But summer dresses consistently rank high with their effortless, throw-on-and-go nature—especially anti-cling styles that pull away from your body for maximum breeziness. By now, you surely have some good ones in your closet, but the very best kind for when you want to make a statement is a cheap summer dress. We can find every excuse to rationalize a new one. For example, when you find a new style you love, you're likely to wear it on repeat for weeks to work, errands, and Sunday brunch. Cost per wear, people: It’s simple math. Or for that occasion you want to dress well for without shelling out all your going-out money, you can absolutely look like a million bucks while spending less than $50. Proof ahead.

We know the term "affordable" rings different for everyone. Because of this, in the edit below we’ve rounded up 33 options for a range of budgets—we’re talking day dresses under $40, date-ready designs under $70, and a few wow-worthy numbers hovering around the $150 mark from sustainable, small-batch, and emerging labels. Okay, let’s get shopping: read on for the best cheap summer dresses to shop now, so you can look your best all season long without breaking the bank.

Oak + Fort Oversized Gingham Midi Dress $68 Shop

Quick fact: Gingham is basically summer 2021’s official print, so embrace it in a cheerful shade of green that's perfect for picnics or filming TikToks.

437 The Eclipse Slip $65 Shop

We love a keyhole back to up the ante of sweet buds and frills—creating a style that works equally as well for day or night.

Everlane The '90s Mini Dress $50 Shop

Paired with platform flip flops, this cheap summer dress is throwback perfection.

Mauby Romantic Poplin Dress $99 Shop

This poplin midi is a cool-in-the-heat way to try out the smocked dress trend.

Tobi Shady Creek Cutout Maxi Dress $88 $35 Shop

Side cutouts and puffed shoulders level up the fashion effect of a T-shirt dress.

Hill House Home The Roxie Nap Dress $100 Shop

Give florals and stripes a break in favor of some mermaid magic.

Storets Catalina Striped Halter Neck Dress $69 Shop

A cheap summer dress that pulls away from your body is all that will do on the hottest days, and it's even better if it has an open back.

Knox Rose Sleeveless Tiered Dress $35 Shop

Say hello to the perfect white summer midi dress, which strikes a charming balance between put-together style and easy comfort.

Free People Kaden Mini Dress $60 Shop

Another ’90s trend ruling summer 2021? Terry! This halter dress is an incredible way to get into it, and looks great whether you're on or off the beach.

Cider Pink Rose Print Mini Dress $24 Shop

This sweet, strapless mini will make a confident impression on a first date.

Heartloom May Dress $99 Shop

You’ll quickly achieve carefree summer ease in this cheap summer dress, in the sunniest shade of yellow tie-dye.

NorBlack NorWhite Keylime Wavvy Slip Dress $100 Shop

Whether layered over a tee or solo with sandals, this slime-green slip is deliciously bold.

Re Ona Halterneck Dress $135 Shop

This minimal halter neck mini is a fail-safe way to channel ’90s summer style.

Rahi Liselle Cut-Out Mini $68 Shop

Flutter sleeves are the perfect offset to a cut-out waist and open back.

Reformation Bella Ecomove Active Dress $98 Shop

No shame in the activewear outfit game—this cheap summer dress is so fun for day hangs or dressed up with heels for cocktails.

Madewell Daisy Embroidered Banded-Collar Tiered Dress $98 $50 Shop

Daisies give the classic white shirtdress a darling feel for a look that stands out wherever you're headed this summer.

Sunday Best Melody Dress $48 $32 Shop

Liven up your tank dress game in this sweet, cherry-red style.

Who What Wear Ruffle Sleeveless Dress $40 Shop

Sunny and sweet, this polka-dot dress is summer occasion-worthy—we’re thinking birthdays, parties, picnics, weddings, and beyond.

Diarrablu Astu Dress $145 Shop

Animal print is always in style, and this sustainable design comes in sizes XS to 3XL.

Universal Standard Foundation Cami Dress $62 Shop

This cheap summer dress may just be the most effortless summer LBD.

Ivy City Co. Madeline Dress $95 Shop

Did someone say dreamy? They sure will when you step out in this dress.

D'Iyanu Ronke African Print Halter Maxi Dress $100 Shop

You’ll make a summer splash as a wedding guest in this peacock-printed maxi.

Uniqlo Cassie Byrnes Camisole Dress $30 Shop

For sweet but oh-so bold moods, this cheap summer dress is ready for whatever adventures are in store.

Lacausa Roxy Slip $64 $51 Shop

Certain summer days call for an easy, ribbed tank dress.

Elise x Elisia Arista Dress $115 Shop

Downplay this plunging halter with sporty extras like a visor and sneakers.

A New Day Sleeveless Dress $28 Shop

This printed maxi is begging for a tropical vacation moment.

Whimsy + Row Kate Dress $158 Shop

What’s cooler than an anti-cling linen dress on the hottest days?

Pitusa Tea Party Dress $68 $47 Shop

Lightweight and dainty, this frothy number gives us major margarita happy hour vibes.

Kai Collective Babita Dress $110 Shop

Whether orange or green is your hue, this puff-sleeve mini has “post-vax summer night out” written all over it.

Lemlem Eshe Blouse Dress $295 $149 Shop

By the pool or the sea, this tied-waist mini epitomizes timeless elegance.

Pixie Market Belle Linen Stripe Dress $149 $99 Shop

What’s a great collection of cheap summer dresses without a striped linen option?

Into the Night Nyx Mini Dress $130 Shop

Live your best ’90s life in this artistic satin mini—cowl neck and low back, to boot.

Gergana Ivanova Chloe Satin Cowl Back Dress $149 Shop

If a down-to-there neckline isn’t your taste, how about an ultra-low cowl back? Either way, you're sure to turn heads this summer.