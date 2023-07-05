Chase Stokes Never Hits the Outer Banks Without This Product

Byrdie Boy is our series here to break outdated perceptions of men and beauty. We'll be highlighting the routines, product picks, and musings of cool guys with a unique POV, so our male and man-aligned readers can learn about skincare, makeup, and hair from a trusted, inclusive source. Chase Stokes of Outer Banks, tells us all about his favorite hair product and the scents that remind him of summer.

When you think of actor Chase Stokes, you probably think about the beach—and there’s a reason for that. Stokes is practically synonymous with summer; he grew up close to the water in Florida and eventually snagged the coveted role of Pogues ringleader John B. Routledge on Netflix’s massively successful series Outer Banks, the sun-drenched drama about a group of friends looking for truth and treasure in North Carolina. The show was renewed for a fourth season, which means more adventure, mystery, romance and, in Stokes’s case, lots and lots of SPF.

But his role as John B. isn’t the only thing on Stokes’ plate this year. Between filming the next installment of OBX in Charleston, South Carolina, the upcoming premiere of his movie Uglies opposite Joey King and a packed travel schedule, he’s got a lot going on. He’s also joined forces with Armani Beauty as one of the faces of its beloved fragrance Acqua di Gio—Stokes, his Outer Banks costar Jonathan Daviss, White Lotus actor Lukas Gage, and All-American actor Michael Evans Behling all appear in a new campaign for the iconic cologne. The aquatic scent, which hit shelves in 1996, is practically made for a day on the water with its notes of citrus, salty sea water, cedar and musk, and Stokes revealed that it was actually his entry point into the world of fine fragrance. (Stokes and his fellow campaign stars are also part of Armani’s Gen A, a collective of ambassadors including Maude Apatow, Camila Mendes, Isabela Merced and Lili Reinhart.)

Byrdie caught up with Stokes during his lunch break on the OBX set to talk about his biggest scent memories, including the aromas that always conjure up memories of happy summer days, and the scent he thinks his onscreen character would wear.

Tell me about your partnership with Armani. What made you want to work with the brand?

"Honestly, I’ve always been a fan of Armani. It was the first fragrance I was ever gifted at Christmas. I’ve always really loved what Mr. Armani has done with the company inside and outside; it’s a truly classic, timeless brand. [Acqua di Gio] is a product that not just someone like myself can like, but anybody and everybody can like. It’s one of those products that if you say, 'Acqua di Gio,' everybody is familiar with that name. It was fun to be aligned with something like that."

What do you love about the scent?

"I like that it has a bunch of different notes to it. Sometimes in my weird funky brain, it feels very fresh and fun, and other times it has more of a rugged, masculine take on it, and I think that encompasses my lifestyle too. Sometimes I like to put myself together and look presentable and other times I get in my pickup truck with my dog in the back and go to the beach. It mirrors my life."

What are your fragrance memories? What was the first scent you wore, a scent that takes you back, or a sentimental scent that makes you remember someone you loved?

"The first fragrance I ever owned was Acqua di Gio, and it really stands the test of time for me. I’ve always been a sucker for holidays… whether it be Christmas, the smell of fireworks on summer nights, Halloween and the scent of candy corn…

"I have all of these weird nostalgic moments tied to all sorts of different scents. Recently, [I learned] that there’s one receptor in your brain that can hold on to scent and bring you back to a specific moment."

Outer Banks is a summer show and you’re known for that summer vibe. What does summer smell like to you?

"Smells of summer would be Sex Wax (the surfboard wax), sunscreen, a little bit of chlorine, and fruit. I grew up pretty close to the beach and it was always a consistent snack."

Armani Beauty

You’ve been traveling a ton and you’re always on the go. What products are always in your bag?

"I always carry a moisturizer with me. I’ve been using Armani’s moisturizer with a little SPF in it. Your boy is 30 years old now, but he’s gotta play 17 on TV, so I gotta make sure I’m looking young. [I carry] a toothbrush with a high quality toothpaste; I use Sensodyne because I think that’s the best on the market. For hair products, I’ve been using a product called Dirt. It’s my literal favorite product for my hair and it may or may not be the secret to John B.’s hair."

What’s the best skin or hair tip you’ve learned on set?

"Stay hydrated. Stay hydrated and use SPF because the sun can be your best friend and it can be your worst enemy."

How do you explain your approach to grooming on a day off versus a day of press or the red carpet?

"It’s so different. On a normal day, I wake up and my hair looks like there’s a bird's nest on top of me. I try to do my best but truth be told, 99% of the time I’m in a baseball hat because I like to be anonymous and live a normal life.

"I keep it pretty consistent. One thing in this industry I've come to love is eye patches; I like an ultra-moisturizing eye patch in the morning while having coffee. I like to have a little bougie in my life. On a normal day, it’s something like that: I’ll do an eye patch, I put my moisturizer on. I’m out in the sun a lot because obviously we’re down here in Charleston, so I put my SPF on so I’m not getting roasted by the sun.

"On the red carpet, I have a lovely, lovely group of girls who are my groomers. Marissa Machado is 99% of the time making me look way better than I actually do."

Finally, what scent do you think John B. would wear?

"I would hope that he would wear more deodorant, because he’s been dirty for the last three seasons. Maybe I’ll slide a bottle of Acqua di Gio in his trailer over to him, say 'Hey bud, you need this."