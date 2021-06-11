Charlotte Tilbury's Walk Of No Shame Is Luxe, Yet Wearable

I have yet to meet a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick I didn’t like, and Walk Of No Shame is no exception. It’s rich and luxurious but still wearable, and the soft matte texture wears comfortably for hours.

Pigmented enough so that you only need one swipe

We put the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Walk of No Shame to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a beauty writer who isn’t enamored with Charlotte Tilbury. I discovered the brand in the same way many others do—through the iconic Pillow Talk lipstick. The pinky-taupe shade was like makeup poetry to me, and I’ve relied on it as an integral part of my beauty routine for the greater part of five years.

I've gone on to try a stack of other CT products, like the Magic Foundation (excellent) the Luxury Eyeshadow Palettes (some of the best you’ll use), and the Goddess Skin Clay Mask (hello, tiny pores)—but it’s still the lipsticks that infatuate me. I know I mentioned Pillow Talk as my makeup MVP, but today is all about the equally stunning but slightly deeper shade Walk Of No Shame (previously called Walk Of Shame).

It’s a rich berry rose that’s luxurious and feels expensive, stronger than a beige or pink but not as committed as a true red. Think of Amal Clooney or Scarlett Johansson, who always seem to nail that rich, sophisticated but still natural lip color—Walk Of No Shame is pretty much that.

But obviously, there’s more to it than that, so I compiled all my thoughts (and there are many) into the below review.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame Best for: A polished, luxurious, and defined makeup look. Uses: As a lipstick, or if you want to get crafty, a cheek tint as well. Key ingredients: Orchid extract, lipstick tree extract, papaya extract, and safflower oil. Shade range: We’re focused on one shade here, but the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick line consists of 21 shades (plus limited edition hues from time to time). Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $34 About the brand: Charlotte Tilbury is a British beauty brand founded by the legendary makeup artist of the same name. Tilbury the artist is famed for working with high-profile clients including Kate Moss, Amal Clooney, and Naomi Campbell.

About My Skin: Dry, dry, dry

The skin on and around my lips is as dry as anything. It doesn’t matter where I am or what season it is—they are constantly parched. Lanolin-based lip balms and regular water intake definitely help, but for this reason, I’ve never been big on a really matte, dry, Kylie Jenner-esque liquid lip look. That, and it’s just not really aligned with my personal makeup aesthetic.

The Shade: Matte berry rose

So we’re talking about one shade here in particular (Walk Of No Shame), but the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution range spans all sorts of colors, from beige and pink to red and burgundy. Walk Of No Shame is described as a matte berry rose, and I wholeheartedly agree. It’s not a subdued color, but not overly bold. And because it’s got depth, it fares well across a variety of skin tones. I can obviously only speak to my own light-to-medium, olive-toned complexion, but the Charlotte Tilbury website has some handy imagery that allows you to see the shade against the depth of your complexion.

How To Apply: However you wish

What’s great about the Matte Revolution Lipstick franchise is that you can build each shade up to suit your mood or look. A single swipe gives opaque coverage, whereas patting it on will give you more of a stain. And because it’s matte, it doesn’t bleed or transfer. But don’t get me wrong—this is a creamy matte, so it’s not at all drying or chalky. I like to think of it as lipstick nirvana.

My go-to method with Walk Of No Shame has been to apply a tiny bit of lip balm pre-makeup. By the time I get to my lips, it has absorbed and I can go in with a little liner. I like to flesh out the center of my lips specifically and let the liner fade out into the corners. I’ll then take the lipstick and pat it onto my lips for a soft, blurred look. If I want a little something extra, I’ll swipe it on directly from the bullet.

The Results: It's love

Emily Algar / Design by Cristina Cianci

In a word, perfection. And in more words: Walk Of No Shame is a seriously good lipstick. It applies well, sits comfortably for a good few hours, and fades evenly—plus the shade is really beautiful (polished, but not too over-the-top for every day). There’s no cracking or dryness, and while it doesn’t last as long as a liquid formula might, the your-lips-but-better finish is, to me, worth an extra reapplication or three.

The Value: A worthy makeup splurge

I love Charlotte Tilbury makeup products so I might be biased, but I really do believe they’re worth the extra dollars. They perform, the packaging is luxurious, and because everything is designed by a makeup artist, the textures are beyond. Walk Of No Shame in particular is the perfect anti-red power shade—it’s rich and expensive-looking, but doesn’t feel like it commands too much time, attention, or touching-up. I also love that it’s a single product that will elevate a swipe of concealer and some brow gel.

Similar Products: You definitely have options

Nyx Matte Lipstick in Sierra: According to Google, Nyx's Matte Lipstick in Sierra ($11) is one of the best Walk of No Shame drugstore dupes around. At a glance, it’s slightly more peachy in tone, but the texture—long-wearing, soft, and creamy matte—is much the same.

Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in Do Me Baby: Cheeky name aside, I love the dusty rose hue of the Nars Lipstick Pencil in Do Me Baby ($27). It’s flattering and looks “done” without feeling too contrived or over the top, like the perfect smudgy French non-red.