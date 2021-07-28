Charlotte Tilbury's Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer promises to create a sun-kissed, hydrated look year-round for all skin types, and the result is as radiant as you would hope. While SPF and shade options would make the product a bit more versatile, it creates an even glow, plays well with features like facial hair, and provides just the right amount of coverage for a sweltering day (or any time you want something more lightweight).

We put the Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I love a nice tinted moisturizer—something that gives me a dash of coverage without looking too much like makeup, and without requiring any additional steps (like powder) to work. While I spend most of my days parked in front of a computer with basic skincare slapped on my face, I like to put in the extra effort before special occasions.

I’m lucky enough to have (finally, in my late 30s) clear skin, but there are still days when my eyes appear dark and sunken in after a poor night's sleep, or my skin will throw one of its famous tantrums and appear red and blotchy. Whenever that happens, it’s tinted moisturizer to the rescue. Over the years, I’ve tried some really great options, but I have yet to find one that I love enough to choose every time. However, I’ve now found one that comes pretty darn close from Charlotte Tilbury.

Although the genderless aspect of the Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer is more likely a marketing strategy than a signal of formula—products in general don't have a sex or gender, and you should use whatever works for you—I have to say this is one of the few options that actually works for my bearded mug. Let me explain: I truly believe that 99.9% of cosmetics, whether skincare or makeup, are unisex and work on anyone with the right skin type, but a few products simply don’t work as well with features like facial hair. Many foundation products I've tried create a smooth glow across most of the face, but they refuse to blend with my beard line. The result: flakes and pilling that clog up like scared little animals afraid to enter a haunted forest.

I put Charlotte Tilbury's Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer to the test for a few days to see what my skin thought and how it held up to my ever-present beard. Did it create the even finish I was after? Keep reading for my full review.

Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Best for: All skin types, though success might vary based on skin tone. Uses: A color-adapting tinted moisturizer that provides light coverage with a dash of bronzing pigments for a subtle, tanned look. You can also try it under foundation to add a measure of even color and dewiness. Potential allergens: Not likely Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs and parabens. Price: $40 About the brand: Founded in 2013 by one of the world’s most renowned celebrity makeup artists, Charlotte Tilbury's makeup and skincare is all about bringing out the glow from within with a gold-hued, old Hollywood vibe.

About My Skin: Sensitive, sometimes cranky, and bearded

I’m a habitual retinol user, so I keep my skincare regimen simple and streamlined to prevent upsetting my otherwise serene routine. I use mostly serums for treatment and hydration, but will opt for a light moisturizer if I need it. From time to time, my skin tends to get red, blotchy, and even flaky, usually because I’ve tried something new that doesn’t agree with it. Also, I have a beard, which usually isn’t a problem except when it comes to certain color-based products that tend to get clumpy around the beard line.

The Feel: Lightweight, but a little goes a long way

Charlotte Tilbury's Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer comes out as a thin, white lotion that blends to your skin tone as you rub it in. As it changes shade, bronzing pigments emerge as well, giving you a tanned look. I soon learned that a little goes a long way with this, because even though the coverage is light, the fact that it also brings a dose of tan means you’re getting more overall color than a typical tinted moisturizer. For that reason, I suggest applying in a well-lit mirror, allowing in as much natural light as possible so you can see exactly where the product starts and ends on your face, and blending accordingly.

As for how the product worked with facial hair, I loved how effortlessly this formula melted into my skin, including around my beard line—a few blending motions later using just my fingertips, there was no trace of product. That’s nothing short of a miracle in my book.

I should also mention that, although the tinted moisturizer is lightweight, it’s quite hydrating, so you may find this can replace some of the steps in your daily skincare routine—especially in the summer months.

The Ingredients: Moisturizing, but no SPF

One of the things Charlotte Tilbury is most famous for is the “glow factor,” so it was no surprise that high up on the ingredients list are dimethicone, an emollient that lends a silky texture to products while helping to seal in moisture while softening and protecting skin, and glycerin, a natural humectant that helps bind water to skin for long-lasting hydration.

One thing that surprised me about the Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer is an ingredient that isn't included: SPF. It does contain titanium dioxide (a mineral sunscreen) as one of the first few ingredients, but without an actual SPF rating, its sun-protection abilities are unclear. Even so, I had no problem slapping on some SPF before applying, and you’ll definitely want to do the same.

The Results: A super natural, healthy glow

Bryan Levandowski/Design by Cristina Cianci

To borrow a line from the brand itself, the Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer leaves you with a look that’s “sun-kissed and lit from within.” In addition to being more even-toned, my skin appeared to be glowing without any kind of glittery effect. As the day wore on, I was impressed with how it didn’t oxidize at all. The color was still fresh and just bronzed enough to look like a natural tan.

The third time I tried it, the weather was in the 90s and super humid, so by the end of the day I was perhaps a bit more shiny than usual, but so was everybody else around, so I can’t fault this tinted moisturizer with that.

The Value: Definitely worth shelling out for

At $40 for 1.35 oz., Charlotte Tilbury's Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer is in line with a lot of beauty brands you'll find at stores like Sephora or Ulta, and is absolutely worth it if it’s your go-to face finisher for everyday. Additionally, the fact that such a small amount goes such a long way means you’ll have it for quite a while.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation: If it’s just a touch of coverage you’re after, this skin tint ($37) from Huda Beauty has a dewy finish that looks a touch above natural for a radiant, lasting glow. While I can’t attest to its beard-friendly qualities, I can say it’s light enough to blend into almost any facial hair situation.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream: What’s more lightweight (and better for oily skin types) than a gel cream formula? This tinted hydrating gel cream ($19) should do the trick, with added hydration boosters like hyaluronic acid and SPF 30 to seal the deal.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Camo Drops: Those prone to acne or redness may want to opt for this color-correcting serum ($46) from Dr. Jart+. Packed with skin-calming natural extracts like centella, it goes on green to calm redness and adapts to your skin tone to provide light, even coverage.