You Can Now Wear Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Pretty Much Everywhere

IYKYK: Charlotte Tilbury and Pillow Talk are synonymous with celebrity red carpet beauty looks. The brand's uber-popular shade arrives in an array of products, ranging from the cult-favorite lipstick to the consistently sold-out Beauty Light Wand blush, and manages to look good on literally everyone (yes, seriously!!). It's purely the reason why whenever the brand launches new additions of the perfect pink shade, they instantly become a massive hit—and we completely get it.

What could be better than a hue that makes everyone look like they just walked off the runway? Not many things, which is why we're grateful the brand is adding four new additions to the Pillow Talk lineup: the Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter, Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk Dreams, Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk, and Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes in Dream Pop.



Excited about all the new additions? Us too. Keep reading for all the details.



Charlotte Tilbury

The Collection

Charlotte Tilbury

There's a reason why this highlighter instantly sold out after its original launch: It's gorgeous. Composed of finely milled pearls, it provides a beautiful long-lasting glow while giving a smoothing and blurring finish—sans any cakiness. And it arrives in two shades, romance light (filled with cooler tones) and dream light (filled with warmer shades) to accommodate both complexion types. Apply it to your cheekbones, temples, eyes, and cupid's bow to enhance and add dimension.

Charlotte Tilbury

Made with four universally flattering shades, this palette can easily create an array of looks that can be worn from day to night. The best part? Each hue gives an intense color payoff, long-lasting staying power, and a crease-proof finish, so it'll undoubtedly make its way to your favorite relatively quickly. Wear one shade alone or combine them for versatile eye looks every time. The brand recommends wearing the prime and enhance shades for a daytime look or the smoke and superpop shades for a nighttime look.

Charlotte Tilbury

If you love the other Pillow Talk products, you'll adore this easy-to-use cream eyeshadow pencil in the beloved shade. It not only looks incredible on all skin tones but also imparts an intense pigment that can be worn alone or layered, based on your preference. Also nice: The long-lasting, water-repellent finish lasts up to ten hours and is practically foolproof for on-the-go application.

Charlotte Tilbury

Created in a gorgeous berry-brown shade, the new mascara addition makes every eye color pop. Each swipe coats lashes with a hue that'll enhance your natural eye hue, helping you look more awake. The mascara was also created with diamond-shaped bristles that are intended to fan out each lash while providing instant length and volume.

The Review

Rachel Dube

As a fan of the entire Pillow Talk collection, I knew I would be a fan of ALL the new launches. My two favorites—the multi glow highlighter and the luxury palette—have been added to my rotation for everyday use. The highlighter gives has a gorgeous silky texture that gives off an absolutely gorgeous glow. When applying it to my cheekbones and cupid's bow, it looks like a liquid highlighter glow (my usual go-to) yet is surprisingly in powder form. IMO, it's incredible. However, I was most taken aback by the new eyeshadow palette. The shades are literally show-stopping and have helped me create so many looks.