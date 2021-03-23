If you’re looking for a matte finish lipstick that wears all day without drying out the lips, Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick is the formula for you. The unique cut of the lipstick itself shapes the lips and contours the mouth without needing lipliner.

We put Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Known for creating iconic makeup looks for the runway over the past 20 years, the name Charlotte Tilbury is well known amongst fashion designers, models, and everything in between. It’s only been 7 years since Tilbury launched her own makeup and skincare line, yet the rapid growth and expansion that’s happened in such a short period of time shows how loyal Tilbury’s fans really are. From the infamous magic cream moisturizer to chic eyeshadow palettes, Tilbury’s products satisfy nearly every type of consumer.

Ahead, I tested out Tilbury’s popular Matte Revolution Lipstick, and the results most certainly exceeded my expectations.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Best for: All skin types, lips Uses: For any lip look Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $34 About the Brand: With more than 20 years under her belt as a professional makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury launched her own makeup brand in the U.K. in September of 2013, with the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands to follow. Now offering a wide range of products from skincare to makeup, consumers around the world are able to recreate runway-inspired looks designed by Tilbury herself.

About My Skin: I wear makeup daily

I wear makeup almost every day and really enjoy wearing lipstick and lip products. I oftentimes tend to prefer matte textures over glossy ones as they last longer and I find I don’t need to touch them up as often as glossy textures and finishes. My lips tend to get dry though and sometimes peel, so I usually will exfoliate them before applying a matte lipstick to remove any dead skin. I also wear lip masks at night before bed to ensure my lips don’t become chapped.

How to Apply: Straight from the tube

This lipstick has a precise shape that allows you to apply it easily straight from the tube. You can also use a lip brush if you prefer a certain kind of precision when wearing lipstick. The formula glides easily over the lips, and you can wear a lip liner if you want, yet the shape of the lipstick bullet helps to define the lips and accentuate contour just like lipliners do. Apply lipstick and move on with your day, there is no set time needed to lock in the color or formula.

The Results: Impressive

I applied this lipstick at 8 a.m. and by noon it was still fully intact after coffee, breakfast, and lunch. The staying power is quite good, and there wasn’t a dry patch or flake of skin which is what impressed me the most—I did not need to exfoliate my lips before applying.

The formula feels very hydrating, which is often hard to find with matte finish lipsticks. My lips felt smooth and nourished for the rest of the day.

I tested out two different shades, one more natural and the other a deep berry tone to compare how each color wore, and the results were the same—my lips were as smooth and hydrated as ever, and the formula didn’t budge. I opted to test each lipstick without using a lip liner (which I normally use) and was happy with how the shape of the bullet was able to contour and define my lips.

The Value: Worth it for everyday use

The Matte Revolution Lipstick retails for around $34. While it touts a higher price tag than most, the formula far surpasses the competition as far as longevity of wear and how well the lipstick holds up throughout the day. You will reapply less, which in return causes you to use less product, making this lipstick a great value for everyday lipstick wearers.

Similar Products: You've got options

Armani Beauty Rouge D’Armani Matte Lipstick ($38): This matte lipstick applies easily, lasts through the day, and comes in a variety of shades. The magnetic click top keeps lipstick secure for daily use and travel.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick with Comfort Matte finish ($19): Known for its high color payoff, this Urban Decay lipstick is a more budget-friendly option for those wanting t keep the cost under $25. Pair with Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-on lip pencil to help shape and define lips.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Extrême ($40): Mother of Pearl pigments and jojoba oil make up the formula for this rich, matte lipstick. You can apply this lipstick directly from the tube or use a lip brush for expert application and definition.