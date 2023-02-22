Charlotte Tilbury Launched A Matte Version of Its TikTok-Viral Glowy Blush

If there’s one makeup product that can completely alter your complexion, it's blush. TikTok has always known this to be true, and has created various blush trends like the W blush technique and cold girl makeup. One blush that TikTokers have been obsessed with for years is the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand ($42) which adds both a pigmented flush and a luminous finish to the skin, and was impossible to find anywhere after going mega-viral on the app.

This February, the brand released a new matte iteration, the Matte Beauty Blush Wand ($42), and it's already making waves on Beautytok.



The Hype

The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in shade Pinkgasm has sold out time and time again after being featured in singer Madison Beer's Vogue Beauty Secrets video. It became a favorite on TikTok since it provides a pigmented flush of rosy color and has a buildable, long-lasting finish. The formula is somewhere between a cream and a liquid, and fans love the blush’s ability to melt into the skin, whether they’re using a brush, sponge, or their fingers to blend the product.

Of course, almost all of Charlotte Tilbury’s products aim to create an otherworldly glow, which is why the Beauty Light Wand features specs of golden shimmer, making it the perfect blush/highlighter hybrid. Even though the blush is known for its glow, there are still those who prefer a matte finish, and they were begging for a version of the wand that worked for them.



The Formula

Charlotte Tilbury heard them loud and clear, and launched the Matte Beauty Blush wand. Think of the new wands as the Beauty Light Wand’s fraternal twin—the two formulas are essentially the same, except the Matte Beauty Blush Wand provides the same pretty flush of color to without any added shimmer.



The Matte Beauty Blush Wand is available in four shades: Pillow Talk Pink Pop, a cool-toned pink; Pillow Talk Peach Pop, a true peach; Pillow Talk Dream Pop, a berry red; and Pillow Talk, which was inspired by Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic mauve Pillow Talk Lip Cheat ($25) and is exclusive to the brand's website.



Sure, Charlotte Tilbury is all about glow—but the brand is also known for its skin-blurring products as well. The new Matte Beauty Blush Wand includes a blurring technology which includes refined silica spheres and matte pearl filler to blur the skin and provide an airbrushed look. The formula also is able to self-set to lock the blush into place, while film formers to create a long-wear finish. And much like the original Beauty Light Wand, the Matte Beauty Blush Wand comes in a squeeze tube with a felt tip applicator so that users can dot blush along their cheekbones, noses, and foreheads mess-free.



Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand $42.00 Shop

You can shop all four shades for $42 on charlottetiilbury.com.