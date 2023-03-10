Every Celebrity's Favorite Moisturizer Now Comes as a Body Cream

If you’re looking for one brand that can make you as dewy as possible, you’ll be hard pressed to find anyone that can compete with Charlotte Tilbury. The iconic makeup artist is the queen of glow, and her brand reflects that—her viral Hollywood Flawless Filter, for instance, kicked off the whole glowy skin enhancer craze. She's had plenty of other viral hits like her Pillowtalk lip liner and shimmering Pinkgasam blush, and now you can prepare to see even more CT pop up on your FYP, as the brand just launched its very first body product: the Magic Body Cream ($65).

Ahead, everything you need to know about the sure-to-be viral cream.

The Inspiration

Charlotte Tilbury is known for creating products that provide a lustrous, soft-focus glow, like the aforementioned Flawless Filter, Beauty Light Wand, ($42) and, of course, Charlotte’s Magic Cream ($100). The Magic Cream has prepped countless celebrities for awards shows—including Lily James, Lizzo, and Bella Hadid, just to name a few—and the product is popular on TikTok for creating a glowy-not-slick complexion while nourishing the skin.

As the story goes, Tilbury created her own magic concoction, which she would use backstage to instantly prep and transform model's complexions backstage. Once she started using it on her celebrity clients, they begged her for the secret, and she finally bottled the legendary glow in 2013.

The face cream's formula is powered by what the brand calls the, “Magic 8,” which contains a blend of peptides, vitamins, hyaluronic acid and plant oils, which gives it the instant and long-term plumping effect. The cream has been so popular that the brand has launched night, eye, and serum versions, and now a body cream joins the family.

"Everyone, everywhere is obsessed with my award-winning, best-selling, iconic Magic Cream moisturizer," says Tilbury. "For years, people have used this on not only the face but their arms, shoulders and legs—I even created my XL 150ml jar to supersize your skincare! Darlings, I have searched my whole life for the perfect body cream, but I’ve never found it—so I had to make it!"

The Formula

Body care is very much having a moment, so it makes sense that the Charlotte Tilbury team set out to bring the dewy sorcery of its Magic Cream to the body, too. The Magic Body Cream is Charlotte Tilbury's first-ever body care product, which was created to hydrate, smooth, brighten, and firm the skin, creating what the brand calls an “immediate skin revival.”

This formula contains a heavy dose of hyaluronic acid, which brings moisture to the skin and plumps the surface, and caffeine to help smooth dimpled skin, as well as decrease puffiness. This cream also contains Algaktiv Uplift, which helps to lift the skin, as well as the brand’s proprietary “Magic 8” to create a Charlotte Tilbury-approved glow from head to toe. Like the face cream, Magic Body works to smooth and brighten both instantly and over time.

In addition to the Magic 8, the body cream also has soybean, glycerine, and sunflower and magnolia oils for all-day hydration and glow. You can use the cream as you normally would after a shower, or pair with a lymphatic drainage massage for even more glowy results.

