Charlotte Tilbury’s Cream Bronzer Gave Me the Bronzed Definition I Was Craving

If you’re in the market for a cream bronzer that’s easy to blend without being overly emollient or dewy, you’ll love this natural-looking cream formula that lasts all day on the skin.

We put Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Despite having a makeup routine that consists of nearly twenty steps, I can say with certainty that nothing pulls my look together quite like the addition of bronzer—and lately, it’s been cream bronzer, specifically. Softly defining my features while simultaneously adding a subtle bronze glow to my complexion gives me the ultimate confidence boost. And unlike powder bronzers, I find cream formulas more malleable and therefore, more natural-looking on the skin. But don’t be fooled, finding one with the right undertones, texture, blendability, and packaging is far from easy. So, I’ve made it my mission to find formulas that check every box.

Enter: the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer. Considering my obsession with trying every cream bronzer I can get my hands on in the hopes of finding my perfect pick, I was ecstatic when I heard that the brand was releasing its take on the popular product category. I’ll admit it, the massive compact is what caught my eye initially, but the performance is what’s kept me coming back to it time and time again.

Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer Best For: Anyone looking for a cream bronzer that isn’t overly dewy Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $56 Shade Range: 4 About the Brand: After working on high-fashion runway shows and helping to develop some of the most successful beauty lines in the world, Charlotte Tilbury created her namesake brand to give consumers luxurious products that empower them to look and feel their best. The brand is most known for its iconic Pillow Talk line and features a range of elevated, everyday basics.

About My Skin: Oily

For years I avoided cream makeup because of my oily skin type, but I’ve come to understand that formula and application make all the difference. I’ve learned to seek out cream formulas that aren’t overly emollient, and when I wear cream products, I pair them with more matte makeup. For example, if I’m wearing cream blush or bronzer, I’ll be sure to go with a base that leans matte or satin to ensure that I don’t get super greasy throughout the day.

About the Formula: A powdery cream

The unique formula is what sets this cream bronzer apart from the other options on the market. The texture feels like a powdery cream in the sense that it’s not wet or overly emollient—but don’t let that description trick you into thinking it’s dry or hard to work with. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and silky polymers to give it a smooth, hydrating-but-not-oily quality, and it also contains soft-focusing silica which helps to make it blurring on the skin. All of this translates to a cream formula that’s easy to control, comfortable to wear, and long-lasting on the skin.

How to Apply: Define your features using a brush

I am and likely always will be a sponge girl when it comes to makeup application. But when applying cream bronzer, I highly recommend using a dense fluffy brush—like the BK Beauty 106 Round Foundation Brush—especially if you want to sculpt your features, too. Opting for a brush like this helps to ensure you can achieve a targeted application that remains natural-looking.

I dip my brush into the pan a few times and stipple it right under my cheekbones, around my hairline, and subtly across my nose. After I’ve placed the product where I want it, I use gentle patting and swiping motions to blend the product and ensure there are no harsh lines.

The Results: Bronzed and slightly sculpted

While precise contouring isn’t really my thing, I love using bronzers to subtly define my features in addition to adding a bronze glow to my complexion. However, not all bronzers are capable of achieving both—but this one is. I use the shade Fair, which has true neutral undertones that compliment my fair-light skin tone. Because the shade isn’t overly warm, I’m able to achieve some definition. The creamy, workable formula allows me to maintain control over product placement which helps to sculpt my features, but it can also be diffused beautifully to create a natural look. It’s incredibly easy to blend, and it’s stiff enough that it doesn’t slip and slide around.

I also adore the finish. Unlike many cream bronzer formulas that look dewy on the skin, this one has a natural, velvety finish—which is great for people with oily skin. When applied on top of foundation or even on a bare face, it mimics the appearance of real skin—not too shiny and not dry looking. And once applied, it lasts all day long.

Byrdie / Alyssa Kaplan

The Shades: Good, but could be more extensive

Gone are the days of it being acceptable for brands to release one or two bronzer shades. So, while I appreciate that Charlotte Tilbury released this bronzer in four shades ranging from light to deep, I will say that there’s a significant color jump between shades. I would love to see the brand expand the range a bit to fill in the gaps and cater to even more skin tones.

The Value: Pricey, but justified

Do you need to spend $56 to get a high-quality cream bronzer? No. But do I think the price of this one is justified? I do. Aside from how well-performing and versatile the formula is, you get a ton of product in the pan. It contains 21 grams of product, while most cream bronzers in stick form contain between 5 and 10 grams.

