Charlotte Tilbury: The Best Products and Brand Review

While some makeup brands take years—heck, even decades—to compete with the giants of the cosmetics world, Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous makeup brand has become a standout among both shoppers and industry insiders since launching in 2013.

This could be, in part, thanks to the decades of experience Tilbury gained as a professional makeup artist, as well as the high-profile clientele she counts among her close friends. (You can find just about any household-name supermodel in her book, like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, to name a few). Even today, her brand remains a celebrity fave. Clearly, Tilbury knows a thing or two about beauty.

"I was always mixing colors and shades, dreaming up formulas, and ideating products, so it was only a matter of time," Tilbury tells Byrdie. "During my early years working as a makeup artist, I saw a gap in the market for skincare and makeup that was easy to choose, easy to use, and easy to understand. People are always confused when shopping for beauty, and I knew I had the expertise to help de-codify this world."

Charlotte Tilbury FOUNDED: Charlotte Tilbury, 2013 BASED IN: London PRICING: $$$ BEST KNOWN FOR: Red-carpet-ready, vintage-inspired makeup and skincare MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Magic Cream, Lipstick in Pillow Talk FUN FACT: Prior to launching her eponymous line, Tilbury used mixtures of concealers to achieve the "nude lip" look she helped pioneer as a professional makeup artist. OTHER BRANDS YOU'LL LOVE: Kevyn Aucoin, Pat McGrath

Luckily, you no longer have to be a supermodel to get in on Tilbury's many, many beauty secrets. Since she started bottling and selling her celeb-favorite formulas, us "regular folk" can get in on the action, too—and I can happily confirm the products I've tested are luxurious enough to belong in a Kardashian's vanity (and long-lasting enough to stand the test of a million paparazzi bulbs). Red-carpet ready, indeed.

Find our favorite products from Charlotte Tilbury, below.