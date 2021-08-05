Charlotte Tilbury's New Collection Is an Ode to '90s Supermodels

Charlotte Tilbury is nothing short of a beauty icon. The makeup artist has worked with numerous famous faces (Meghan Markle, Penelope Cruz, and Amal Clooney are fans) and developed too many cult favorites to count (Pillow Talk, Magic Serum, Filmstar... the list goes on). Tilbury launched her eponymous—and wildly popular—cosmetics company in 2013, and we’ve been in love ever since.

But before she took red carpets by storm, the celebrity makeup artist made a name for herself working with runways stars like Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Kate Moss. With her signature soft and sultry look gracing the stage at fashion shows and the pages of groundbreaking editorials, the makeup phenom has set myriad beauty trends since the start of her career. And as that decade's beauty and style trends come back in a big way, today she's returning to her '90s supermodels roots.

I hopped on a Zoom meeting with the Queen of Glow to get a first look at her latest Super Nudes Collection—launching officially on August 19. Inspired by the fashion icons of decades past, her newest line is bound to sell out. So, we at Byrdie were eager to give the four fresh items a try.

Ahead, learn about what inspired the new collection, how to get the 90’s supermodel look, and read our honest reviews.

The Inspiration

The Super Nudes Collection, complete with universal neutral tones, was inspired by Tilbury’s time collaborating with supermodels early on in her makeup career. “Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford truly understood the power of neutral nudes and tone-on-tone color layering to play up their features and enhance their natural beauty,” Tilbury tells us exclusively. “They used magic mattes and tonal taupes to mimic the effects of nature and become super gorgeous versions of themselves!”

Citing the 1990s as the era that kicked off the nude craze, Tilbury recalls mixing lipstick shades by hand to create shades close to natural-looking lip colors. “I remember blending concealers with pink lipsticks and hints of brown to create the perfect, nuanced shades to mimic the natural coloring of the lips backstage. That was how my iconic Nude Kate lipstick was born,” she explains. “The '90s were when the nudes were born. It was all about... a sumptuous, pillowy nude lipstick paired with a darker, browner lip liner—it was the Supers’ trademark look.”

With the '90s look more popular than ever—thanks to the 30-year trend cycle and the internet's obsession with nostalgia—Tilbury astutely decided that now was the perfect time to bring her expertise to a new generation. “I have bottled my 28-year color study of the most flattering and easy-to-wear neutral nude shades to mimic real skin pigments and enhance your natural beauty,” the beauty mogul shares. “It is all about looking and feeling like the best version of yourself.”

The Products

The Nudegasm Face Palette ($75) includes four complexion-enhancing pigments. Ranging from soft champagne to velvety chocolate, each shade is set to enhance every skin tone and bring instant radiance to your makeup look.

The Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette ($57) features universally flattering nude tones for all that smokey eye magic we associate with the era. The matte eyeshadows are blended with oils and waxes for a super-emollient and buildable texture that delivers long-lasting pigment without creasing or patchiness. “I wanted to create perfect, super-forgiving textures that feel like cashmere on the skin,” Tilbury tells us. “These complexion-enhancing, finely-milled powders work to lift, smooth, sculpt and define the appearance of contours for a natural look that makes you feel like the most super you!”

The Matte Revolution Super Nudes Lipstick ($34) introduces five new shades that will give everyone what Charlotte Tilbury calls "the most beautiful lips of your life."

“All five of the Super Nudes Lipstick shades are completely universal and look great on everyone,” Tilbury shares excitedly. “The genius of each complexion-warming shade is that when you apply it, it enhances the natural color of your lips so that it suits everyone.”

The Super Nudes Duo Ended Eyeliner ($30) is the secret to exaggerated, brighter-looking eyes. The eyeliner allows you to play with light and dark shades to create a defined eye look that’s equal parts sultry and playful.

How To Get The '90s Look

We couldn’t talk to a '90s beauty icon without getting a lesson on how to achieve the look of the decade. Below, get Tilbury’s step-by-step guide to getting that signature supermodel glam.

Start With Your Gaze

Start by sweeping the Prime shade from the Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette over your entire eyelid for a fresh, wide-awake look. To create a shadow effect, dip a blender brush into the Enhance shade and blend it into the crease of your eyes from the outer corner into the center of the eyelid. Next, follow up using the Smoke/Define shade on the top and bottom lash lines (and blend into the crease and outer corners) with a smudger brush for a contoured effect.

You can also use these textures wet for enhanced intensity and color payoff. “It’s a backstage secret,” Tilbury shares.

You then want to go in with the Super Nudes Duo Ended Eyeliner to brighten the eyes, before using the nude shade to trace along the waterline. Next, apply the Black/Brown shade along the top lash line and extend out into a feline flick, which will help to elongate the eyes.

Finally, apply generous layers of Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes—the makeup artist's favorite mascara—for a fanned-out lash.

Define And Contour

To contour and illuminate, utilize the Nudegasm palette, which gives a divine, nude-toned glow. “It’s like a magical, monochromatic filter.” Tilbury adds that “the textures all have a dreamy translucency, which allows you to enhance and contour the look of your skin without concealing it.”

Next up, apply the Super Glow shade to your cheekbones, nose, and inner corners of your eyes for a glass-like glow. Finish with the Multiglow shade to ultra-enhance your cheeks.

To complete the sculpted look, contour your temples, cheekbones, jawline, and nose with the Sculpt and Super Sculpt shades, which have a creamy and luminous matte texture to help blur imperfections. “I designed this palette to work for all complexions—just dial the shades up or down to suit you,” she explains.

Pretty Your Pout

You know what to do here: complete your 90’s inspired look with the Matte Revolution Super Nudes Lipstick.

Compliment your eye-catching lips with the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Liner, which is perfect for every skin tone.



The Reviews

Emerald Elitou, News Writer

Courtesy of AE Photos

Being a '90s baby, you could only imagine my excitement when I learned that one of my favorite beauty brands was providing a modern twist on a pivotal makeup era I was born into, but was unfortunately unable to participate in. My mom allowed me to play with her heels, but dabbling with her makeup was out of the question.

From the sexy nude lipstick to the soft-sculpted makeup, I’m all about the '90s look, and I got playful with this collection. I followed Charlotte's instructions, and I was seriously impressed. Starting with my eyes, I used the Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette to create a dreamy daytime gaze. I loved how bright, beautiful and elongated my eyes looked.

Next, I sculpted my face with the Nudegasm Face Palette, and let me tell you, it helped give me that irresistible healthy-looking glow I desire when I do my makeup. As a bonus, the powders didn’t leave my skin feeling dry like most matte powders tend to.

Finally, I dressed my lips in the nude pigment of the Supermodel lipstick from the Matte Revolution Super Nudes collection. While it appeared matte, the lipstick had a very creamy feel that left my lips pleasantly hydrated. Let’s just say, I won’t be leaving home without this lipstick in my purse.

Madeline Hirsch, Sr. News Editor

Madeline Hirsch

This collection appeals to me on a deep, visceral level. '90s supermodels and runway looks live in my head rent-free, so when I heard about Super Nudes (from the iconic Charlotte Tilbury, no less), I was all in. The line's color story delivers the power nudes the era is known for and gives them a modern update with high-impact formulas and easy-to-use delivery systems.

The Nudegasm Face Palette is pure sorcery. When I first opened the product, I was convinced the shades would read too rich on my complexion. In practice, that was not the case. The creamy-soft powders applied a subtle wash of color, and their blending versatility is world-class. Plus, there's a bit of shine to each, which means you can skip the highlighter.

As expected, the lipsticks delivered creamy pigments in gorgeous shades. Super Fabulous, in particular, stood out as the perfect '90s take on dusty rose. And as my fellow Byrdies noted, the formula is super hydrating, which is rare for a long-stay formula.

Karli Bendlin, Sr. Editor.

Karli Bendlin

After the past year, I was ready for this summer and fall to be all about bold, colorful beauty looks. I finally had a reason to test out all of the bright eyeliners and iridescent shadows collecting dust on my vanity, and nothing was going to change my mind—except, apparently, a brand new Charlotte Tilbury nudes collection.

As soon as I received the new offerings, I knew my colorful makeup looks were going to have to wait. I’ve reached for the Easy Eye Palette almost every day for the past few weeks. The shades are pretty enough to use on their own, but I’ve also been experimenting with layering them for different looks. Meanwhile, the Nudegasm Face Palette and the Super Nude Lipsticks are exactly what I’ve come to expect from the brand—high-quality, pigmented products that are easy to apply and last all day.

The Super Nude Duo Ended Eyeliner is probably my favorite product from the collection. I’ve already written about my obsession with the brand’s Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo, but I think I like this new duo even more. The nude end instantly emphasizes my eyes when I swipe it on my lower waterline, while the brown end makes for a smooth, creamy liner wing.