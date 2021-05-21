Charli D'Amelio's Makeup Artist Swears by These TikTok-Approved Falsies

By now most of our beauty inspo comes from TikTok. From the viral beauty must-haves to hacks and affordable drugstore finds, #TikTokmademebuyit is real. So it’s no surprise when these trending products take over our beauty shelves and land in makeup artists’ beauty kits. We spotted a TikTok favorite on someone who knows a thing or two about going viral on the app. The key to Charli D’Amelio’s beauty at the MTV Movie Awards was an affordable pair of falsies that have racked up (almost) as many TikTok views as she has.

KISS Falscara Eyelash Starter Kit $20 Shop

At just under $30 total, the KISS Falscara Eyelash Natural Wisp Multipack ($8) and KISS Falscara Eyelash Starter Kit ($20) completed her full face of glam. KISS is a longtime affordable favorite that pros and beginners alike can't get enough of.

The Look

Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan was inspired by Charli’s sparkling black dress, which reminded her of a disco ball. "We wanted her makeup to reflect how fun her dress was, and we thought a shimmering silver and black eye were the perfect way to pay homage to the sparkling dress," Deenihan explains.

Channeling a disco vibe, Deenihan swept Sterling from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership IV: Decadence Palette ($125) all over her lid to get that shimmering metallic look. She also tapped on an extra layer with her fingertips for a more intense shine. For added depth, the makeup artist used the Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ($28) and a black shade from the Mothership I: Subliminal Palette ($125) on the outer corners and at the lash line.

How to Recreate It At Home

This lash kit may look complicated, but it's easier to apply than your strip lashes. Starting with the KISS Falscara Lashes, Deenihan recommends brushing on a coat of KISS Falscara BOND & SEAL from the kit—like she did for Charli's natural look. She then placed the wisps underneath lashes instead of on top. “Applying this type of false lash under the lash line is the most natural-looking because when your client looks down, you can’t see any glue, strip, or any other visible signs of applied lashes,” she explains.

Apply falsies below the lash line for a super natural look.

Since a look like this calls for a bit of drama, she layered another wisp of lashes on the outer corners of the eye for that cat-eye effect and used the KISS Falscara SEAL to lock it all in. Using the applicator or your fingers, you can squeeze the wisps against your lashes for a natural effect that's nearly undetectable.

KISS Falscara Remover $7 Shop

All you need is the Falscara Remover ($7) or an oil-free makeup remover to remove the lashes. Just soak a reusable cotton pad in the solution, place it on the eye for ten seconds, and voila! You can also use these to clean lashes and store them for reuse and trust us; you'll want to reuse these. Anyone else ready to move their next lash appointment?