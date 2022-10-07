Charli D'Amelio on Lip Gloss, Self Care, and What Smells Like Home

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

A quick Google search will tell you that Charli D’Amelio is an "American dancer," but her resume proves that her skills go well beyond her ability to do a plié. D'Amelio is the definition of an overnight success, she climbed to the top of practically everyone’s TikTok FYP during quarentine, and has since moved onto several projects, like staring in Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show. She’s currently competing on this season ofDancing with the Stars, and continues business ventures like running the Gen Z-loved fashion brand, Social Tourist—did we mention she's only 18? Her latest venture brings fans closer than ever, with the launch of Born Dreamer ($48) a fruity floral fragrance in a refillable bottle.



“I was very, very lucky to actually get to go to the south of France to the labs where Born Dreamer was made and got to fill the first perfume in the bottle ever,” says D’Amelio. “From start to finish, [the labs were] something that was unlike any environment I've ever been in before. You're smelling all of these different notes from perfumes and seeing all the bottles and how they turn a flower into an actual scent.” D’Amelio mentions how special it was for her to speak with the perfumers that “are so intelligent in what they do. Getting to step in there as an outsider was something that was an experience that you never think that you can have until you're there.”

After revealing that she's worn this scent year-round for the past two years, we gathered that Born Dreamer is certainly a staple in Charli’s routine. Still, we wanted to know what other beauty secrets had up her sleeve. Ahead, Charli D’Amelio shares the beauty products and daily practices she can’t live without

The One Scent That Makes Her Feel Like Herself

“If I looked at myself kind of five years ago, I would've never thought that I would be coming out with my own fragrance. When the idea was [presented] to me, it really ticked a box that I didn't have. It was something that I didn't see a lot of other people my age pursuing, and I really didn't have a signature fragrance that I felt like made me, me. [I was] missing that one thing I have to do before I leave to make myself feel ready. And Born Dreamer really filled that for me. It's the perfect blend of fruity, floral, feminine, strong, and confident. It plays well off of everyone's natural skin smell."



The One Thing That Smells Like Home

“The smell of home for me is indescribable; it is ‘me.’ Whenever I’m home, I feel safe & grounded–no matter how crazy and busy life can get, once I’m home, I feel instantly more at ease.”

The One Beauty Product She Always Has on Hand

“I always have some type of lip product with me, and I’m really loving the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16) in Salted Caramel—I love its sweet scent and the way it moisturizes my lips without being too sticky. I’m really connected to fragrance, which is why I wanted my first venture into the beauty world to be my own Eau de Toilette."

The One Skin Care Product She Can’t Get Enough Of

“My moisturizer and the Rhode Lip Treatment are my favorites.”

The One Makeup Product She Can’t Live Without

“I can never go without lip gloss, for sure! I love the way it makes me look more put together.”

The One Makeup Trend She’s Excited to Try

“I’m really looking forward to trying out blush in more rust tones–I think it’s perfect for fall.”

The One Thing That Keeps Her Grounded

“My life has been super busy lately, with Dancing with the Stars and upcoming projects. When I get stressed, I like to take time for myself—alone time allows me to recenter myself and relax. With such a busy schedule, doing at-home spa treatments provides some calmness back into my life, too. I also like to stay organized with little reminders so I can check off things as they happen.”

The One Thing That Keeps Her Motivated

“What keeps me motivated is doing what I love–whether that’s hanging out with family and friends, connecting with fans, or creating new products for people to enjoy. Despite all the hard work, it’s all worth it in the end.”

The One Thing She Does Every Morning

“Each morning, I like to ice my face–when I wake up super swollen, the ice helps depuff, and it really helps wake me up. I always feel more refreshed after I ice.”