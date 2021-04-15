Chantecaille's Faux Cils Mascara Gives My Light Lashes Major Drama

Though it is a little pricey, Chantecaille's Faux Cils Mascara has a well-designed wand and a formula that thickens lashes without rendering them clumpy, making it a great option for those able and willing to splurge.

In some ways, I live a double life. There’s one version of my face that’s pale, neutral-toned, and minimalist. The other version? Darkened eyebrows, saturated lips, and eyelashes you can actually see. Yes, we’re talking about makeup here. My blonde (almost translucent on the tips) eyelashes and light eyebrows have spurred a comparison among my friend group to those of Sissy Spacek. To be honest, I don’t mind it. I like how some days I can put nothing on my eyes, swipe on a bright lip, and let that be the focal point. However, for days when I want to make my peepers pop, I reach for a volumizing mascara.

The pillars of a great mascara are, in my opinion, the following: a well-designed wand, a formula that thickens lashes without rendering them clumpy, and a strict no animal testing policy. Coincidentally enough, Chantecaille’s Faux Cils Mascara checks off all of the above. Ahead, my review of the brand’s best-selling mascara.

Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara Best for: Bold lashes Star Rating: 4.7 out of 5 Active ingredients: Mineral salts, vegetal polymers, red seaweed extract, rose oil Byrdie Clean? No; contains triethanolamine Potential allergens: Paraffin, butylene glycol Price: $46 About the brand: Chantecaille is a botanical skincare and cosmetics company. Its products are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly and formulated without phthalates, sulfate detergents, mineral oil, petrolatum, palm oil, synthetic colors or fragrances, or GMOs.

About My Lashes: Quite pale

As mentioned above, I have pale skin and light eyelashes to match. Because of this, I can’t be too heavy-handed when applying mascara—otherwise, it can look a bit intense (in my opinion, at least). As such, I generally only apply one coat of mascara.

How To Apply: Go easy

The wand on Chantecaille’s mascara is not super slim, which means that if you go full force on your first swipe, things might get a little messy. My approach is to first ensure there’s no excess product on the tip of the wand (it happens) then lightly brush all the way across. Once I’ve finished both eyes I’ll go back in and touch up the corners with the tip of the wand.

Last, but not least—this is the most important part—after I’ve let the product dry for a few minutes, I take a dry toothbrush (designated for cosmetics, not teeth) and delicately brush through my lashes. This helps keep the lashes from sticking together and removes any leftover mascara. That last step is especially effective for humid summer days or cold winter outings, when smudge potential is high.

The Results: Day and night

I’ve always been someone who opts for less makeup. While I won’t be wearing eyeshadow or bronzer anytime soon, Chantecaille’s mascara has convinced me to add a quick swipe on my lashes to my daily routine. Not only does it look natural, but it also enhances my eyes and punctuates my face. I’m hooked.

The Fragrance: Gentle rose petal

Chantecaille doesn’t formulate with synthetic fragrances, but because they’re obsessed with all things botanical, you can expect a soft rose scent in this mascara. Personally, I love it.

The Value: Not the cheapest

If you’re used to buying drugstore mascaras, then it’s understandable that you might balk at a $49 price tag. If you’re used to purchasing makeup in this price range, then I’d definitely say it’s worth it. Not only does the bottle hold a lot of product (9 grams/.32 ounces) but it also just works really well.

Similar Products: You've got options

Inner Beauty Sugar Coated Mascara: Another mascara I recently tested is the Sugar Coated Mascara ($24) from Inner Beauty. The wand is skinny, which helps the product go on evenly, and it's formulated with sugar-based molecules and argan oil. The result is feather-soft lashes that don’t smudge a bit.

Roen Cake Mascara: Roen's Cake Mascara ($28) has a buildable formula, making it another solid option for volumizing effects. It’s formulated with plant-based sunflower, bayberry, and carnauba waxes. It’s also infused with olive oil for superior hydration (and zero flaking).