Reviewed: Chanel's Rouge Allure Is a Standout Red Lipstick

Chanel's Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color is the best red lipstick for day or night. The non-bleeding formula adheres to the skin while remaining non-drying. I use gloss or lipstick on a daily basis and have tried several formulations, and this one is by far the best. It's creamy and silky, and it doesn't cake. It's definitely worth the money.

We put the Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As the days get shorter and we break out our favorite fall sweaters, many of us are reminded that the holidays are coming sooner than we think. My favorite holiday is Christmas, and no matter what you celebrate, a red lip is a great way to embody that festive feeling. Over the years, I've tried my fair share of red lipsticks, but I've still been missing that luxurious but comfortable texture necessary for the long hours that make up the holidays. As a Latina who celebrates on Christmas Eve and stays up all night until the clock strikes twelve on Christmas Day, I need something that lasts.

I was ecstatic when I got the opportunity to try Chanel's Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color in Pirate, as it has become a Hollywood favorite seen on the likes of January Jones and Diane Kruger. I just had to find out for myself if this luxurious brand's signature red lipstick is really as worthy as they say. Keep reading to find out if Chanel's Rouge Allure lipstick met my expectations.

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color Best for: Anyone who wants a bold lip. Hero ingredients: Sweet almond oil and sappan wood Potential allergens: Parfum and cosmetic colorant (CI 15850 and CI 12085). Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-8.

Price: $40 Shade range: Dozens of shades, including reds, bright and soft shades of pink, mauve, and purple shades. About the brand: Chanel is an iconic Parisian luxury house famous for its bags, couture and ready-to-wear, and beauty products such as the Chanel perfumes. The brand was founded by Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel in 1910 and continues to impact the fashion and beauty industry significantly. The Chanel Rouge Allure lipstick was released in 2006 and continues to be a favorite product.

About My Lips: Dry all year, especially during winter

My skin is pretty dry, so most of the products I use have to be hydrating and nourishing. During colder months especially, I have to make sure to incorporate lots of lip balm. I use a lot of lip oils and balms because I have yet to find a lipstick that keeps my lips from drying out. My typical makeup routine consists of a light- to medium-coverage foundation, concealer, brow pencil, eyeliner, mascara (plus false lashes when I want my eyes to pop), lipstick or lip gloss, and cream products for my contour, blush, and highlighter. I used Chanel's Rouge Allure for almost a month, in both daytime and nighttime settings. This lipstick is recommended for all skin types, which is excellent for those who have dry skin like me.



How to Apply: Directly or using a lip brush

Karla Ayala

The instructions on the Chanel website state to use a lip brush (the brand recommends the Les Pinceaux de Chanel Dual-Ended Lip Brush No. 300) or apply straight to the lips. I went with the latter method, and the shape and size of the lipstick help to fill in lips easily with precision. The Pirate shade is a cherry red and is highly pigmented, which is excellent for slowly building the color to your desired finish.



The Results: Lightweight and hydrating

Karla Ayala

When applied, the texture of Chanel's Rouge Allure is very lightweight and feels hydrating on the lips. The result is a nourishing, satin finish with just the right amount of shine. Whether day or night, the lipstick stayed on for hours, even through eating or drinking. I went outside for a little while as the temperatures were getting colder, and the climate did not affect the look and feel of the product. In the end, my lips still felt moisturized, and the color had faded a little but still looked great.



The Value: Worth the investment

Chanel's Rouge Allure usually retails for around $40. This price point is on the higher end as Chanel is a luxury brand, but I found it to definitely be worth the money. If you're looking for a comfortable, non-drying lipstick that gives a lasting satin finish for everyday and special occasions alike, this is the perfect one for you. Even if I rub my lips together, it feels as if I'm wearing chapstick, which is fantastic as I won't have to worry about the color flaking or losing its rich feel. The one downside is that the lipstick is only 0.12 oz., which is not a lot for the price, but a little goes a long way. This has definitely become my go-to lip product for the upcoming holidays. If you have the budget to invest, I think this is worth purchasing.



Similar Products: You've got options

Too Faced Lady Bold Lipstick: This lipstick from Too Faced ($24) is a lightweight, cream formula at a little over half the price of Chanel's Rouge Allure. The Lady Bold packaging is gorgeous, and the lightweight product smooths the appearance of lip lines. You'll find a dozen options to choose from, but the titular shade is a stunning red. Chanel's satin finish and hydration are slightly higher quality, but for those who want a more affordable option, this one comes pretty close.

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge Lipstick in Ultra Feminine: This Dior lipstick ($38) is marvelous if you're looking for luxury, as the formula is long-wearing and ultra-pigmented. Compared to the satin finish of Chanel's Rouge Allure, this one has a semi-matte finish, which may not be as hydrating—the one for you may depend on your skin type and personal preferences.

